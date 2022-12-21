5 best Operator skins for Valorant in 2022

Riot Games has been updating the Valorant arsenal with new weapon skins every now and then, leaving fans on the constant lookout for cosmetics that match their style. The title provides eye-catching skins for every weapon, some of which come with unique animations and sound effects.

The Operator is one of the most popular weapons in the game. The ability to kill an enemy with a single shot makes it a deadly force to be reckoned with. This year, the fan-favorite weapon has received plenty of skins.

As the year draws to a close, this article lists five of the best skins for the Operator in Valorant.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Five unique skins for the Operator in Valorant

5) Endeavour Operator

Price: 875 VP

Tier: Select

The Endeavour bundle offers a sci-fi-looking design for its weapons. It is quite neat considering the skin does not come with any animations or sound effects. However, the Operator does offer a unique feel and can be purchased in the Valorant store rotation.

The Endeavour collection of weapons can also be purchased from the Night Market as they do not exceed the Premium tier threshold. It is one of the cheapest Operators released this year.

4) Cryostasis Operator

Price: 1775 VP

Tier: Premium

The Cryostasis collection is the most recent addition to Valorant cosmetics in Episode 5 Act 3, at the time of writing. Every single weapon, including the Operator of Cryostasis, offers an extremely unique look. The post-apocalyptic design comes with remarkable animations that share resemblances to games such as Metro.

Fans interested in similarly themed media will love the Cryostasis collection. The Operator also offers sound effects that make the weapons feel more grounded and realistic. Players can expect this weapon in the Night Market after two Acts.

3) Team Ace Operator

Price: 1275 VP

Tier: Deluxe

The Deluxe tier skin line equips each of its weapons with Agents' preferred Valorant weapons. For the Team Ace Operator, Jett takes the front seat. The weapon has a gorgeous print that displays an animated Jett.

It is one of the best Deluxe Operators players can purchase for an extremely reasonable price. Team Ace Operator does not come with any finishers or animations.

2) RGX 11z Pro Operator

Price: 2175 VP

Tier: Exclusive

The RGX 11z Pro collection offers a design inspired by the PC gaming culture. It showcases the RGB layout in its four variants that also come with an LED light embedded inside the weapon. These lights can be changed by inspecting the gun.

The RGX Operator, in particular, is one of the most popular Valorant weapons. One of the best skins to come out this year, the Operator has a light feel compared to the heavy versions featured in other bundles. Players will not get the RGX weapons in the Night Market as it exceeds the threshold.

1) Prelude to Chaos Operator

Price: 2175 VP

Tier: Exclusive

The Prelude to Chaos easily tops the list with its stunning animated visuals and remarkable sound. The skin line shares resemblances to weapons from games like Doom. The Prelude to Chaos quickly became a beloved skin in the Valorant community.

Gamers cannot purchase this Operator from the Night Market due to its tier. However, the skin can be picked up on the regular store rotation, provided players are ready to spend the necessary amount.

As the year-end approaches in a few days, Valorant players can consider this list before purchasing an Operator skin from the store. Most of the aforementioned weapons come with unique animations and designs.

