Valorant Night Market (Episode 5 Act 3) is live now: Best skins, end date, and more

Riot Games' FPS shooter Valorant is slated to receive a new version of the affordable and exciting Night Market as part of Episode 5 Act 3. The developers always make sure that the community has the opportunity to get fresh weapon skins from some of the top weapon collections.

The Night Market offers a great way to purchase cosmetics at a discounted price. It's also worth mentioning that Valorant provides players with six random skins from the Night Market, which cannot be rearranged after they have been allotted. This article will mention the Night Market will be rendered no longer available as well as go over all the weapon skin bundles that a gamer can purchase.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market: All there is to know

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT https://t.co/PjZb6aKdzL

Schedule for Night Market

The Night Market in Valorant began on December 7 alongside patch 5.12. Instead of the regular 12-day cycle that the event is used to seeing, Riot Games is honoring the end of 2022 by giving gamers four weeks, until January 4, to get their hands on the discounted skin collection.

New bundles added to pool

Reaver (EP.5) and Sarmad Collection are newly added to the Night Market pool. The Kohaku & Matsuba and Crimsonbeast bundles will be added to Valorant's Night Market pool in Ep 6 Act 1. Later, EP 06 Act 2 will feature Ion (EP 5 skins), Soulstrife, and the Abyssal collection.

All available weapon bundles

This Night Market edition will feature 48 unique weapon skin sets at a discounted price. Based on cost and overall visual impact, each collection is separated into levels. Below are the tiers and names of all the available skin bundles:

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion (EP 1 only) Collection

Magepunk Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime//2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Recon Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Co

Players should keep in mind that skins from the Agent Contract and Battle Pass are not available on the Night Market. The same applies to Exclusive and Ultra Edition cosmetics.

Best collection one can hope for

Riot Games offers each fan at least two premium skins in Night Market, and only some lucky users get what they want.

The newest Reaver addition, consisting of the Reaver Ghost, Odin, Phantom, and Spectre is the best among all the other skins and will delight many fans. The entire Premium Gun collection is also known to attract a lot of Valorant fans.

Riot Games' Night Market is an excellent opportunity for gamers to save money on their favorite skins. Since the pool is entirely reliant on chances, gamers may easily be disappointed after not receiving the skins they desired.

