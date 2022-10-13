Valorant Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey collections in Episode 5 Act 3: Release date, Battlepass details, and more

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is set to drop next week with a new Battle Pass (BP) coming along with it. Riot Games has a spectacular team of designers and artists who incorporate their creativity in the form of multiple weapon cosmetics.

The new BP will be available to players from October 18. A total of three weapon bundles will be featured in the upcoming Battle Pass: Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey Skin Collections. It will be available for purchase at a price of 1000 Valorant Points.

Let us take a look at the new skins included in the Battle Pass in detail with this article.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass

Riot Games offers a truly unique approach when designing skin collections. Valorant has received some of the most beautiful and amazing skin collections and we can expect to see more of them. Battle Pass skins are something of a rarity in themselves as they are never available on the Night Market or the in-game store.

Three new weapon skin collections will be introduced to Valorant with the new Battle Pass. It is a great value deal for players to obtain all the skins given they are able to complete it.

The Iridian Thorn Skin Collection

Iridian Thorn Skin Collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Iridian Thorn Skin Collection will be available for the weapons, namely Bucky, Judge, Operator, Sheriff, and Melee. The skin has a magnificent design and aesthetic. They seem to have been inspired by natural occurrences as well as futuristic modifications.

The sharp thorn elements portray nature’s side, and the presence of metal frames and crystal-like orbs show futuristic additions. It is a truly beautiful combination that is sure to attract the masses.

The Rune Stone Skin Collection

Rune Stone Skin Collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Rune Stone Skin Collection will be available for weapons, namely Bulldog, Marshal, Odin, and Shorty. This skin line falls on a more standard Battle Pass level with its simplicity.

The copper color combined with the raw metallic gun structures portrays the robust nature of their build. Orange-yellow accents have been added tastefully to the weapons, hinting at some magical activity driving their power.

The Starlit Odyssey Skin Collection

Starlit Odyssey Skin Collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Starlit Odyssey Skin Collection will be available for Ghost, Guardian, Spectre, and Vandal. The weapon bundle will have three color choices excluding the base variant. It is a spectacular design that seems to be directly inspired by the old times of adventurers using stars to navigate through unknown lands and seas alike.

It portrays the everlasting glory of humankind, venturing beyond the familiar world in search of the unknown. The skin also features a glowing accent on certain design elements of the weapon. The presence of this skin collection makes the upcoming Battle Pass all the more worth purchasing.

It is going to be an exciting week for the entirety of the Valorant community. A new Agent along with a Battle Pass launch is just around the corner.

The hype around Valorant is rising strongly and the community is nearing the stage where they get to access the fresh content that Riot will be introducing to Valorant. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for regular updates as we will be covering topics around the latest releases regularly.

Poll : 0 votes