Valorant Cryostasis skin collection: Release date, features, and more

Valorant just revealed their new line of skins via their official Twitter handle. This new collection is called the 'Cryostasis' and comes with a frosty and ice-like design. It features four guns and a melee skin, all with the same theme.

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter title where two teams of five players each compete using Agents. These Agents possess unique abilities that assist the players in achieving the match's objective. The title is well known for delivering amazing skins.

Riot Games recently announced the Abyssal skin bundle, and it wasn't a hit among fans. Since then, many have been awaiting the arrival of a new skin collection. This article delves deeper into the Cryostasis skin bundle.

Everything players need to know about upcoming Valorant Cryostasis skin collection

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Put your enemies on ice when the Cryostasis bundle hits your shop DEC 14. Put your enemies on ice when the Cryostasis bundle hits your shop DEC 14. https://t.co/CcvICDkaar

The Cryostasis skin collection skins for the Classic, Vandal, Bulldog, Operator, and a melee weapon, closely resembling a hammer. Unlike its counterpart, the Crimsonbeast skin, which is all about heat and scorching lava, this skin isn't based on a mythical theme but is coated in snow.

The weapons appear modern but have been frozen under the ice. The collection also adds a few red elements to the skin that stand out from the all-white color scheme.

It is unknown if the skin bundle will feature different variants or have unique sound effects. Also, no information about the price or skin tier has yet been revealed.

Release date

The Cryostasis bundle will arrive in the Valorant store on December 14, 2022, right before Christmas. This winter festival might be the perfect time to acquire the latest line of skins, as the current Abyssal bundle leaves the store soon after Cryostasis arrives.

Unique features of the Cryostasis bundle

As revealed by the developers, the longer players go without firing, the more ice accumulates on their weapons. However, as it builds up and one starts shooting a gun with the skin equipped, the ice shatters with brilliant animation.

The Associate Art Director for the game, Sean Marino, in an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, stated:

""I think that goes into the idea of how we want players to play the game. It's like, "Take your time. Be deliberate." If you look at your gun, and it never has ice on it, maybe you need to calm down and just relax for a second.""

This happens to be one of the most unique features of Valorant. This skin bundle will allow players to keep track of their overall performance in the match without the help of numbers or statistics but just the skin.

Valorant can sometimes be intense and cause players to become anxious or even rage in-game. However, if users own the skin collection, their weapon might give them a hint to slow down and relax.

That's all there is to know about the Cryostasis bundle. It will arrive right after Valorant Patch 5.12 goes live on December 12, the game's final patch in Episode 5 Act 3.

