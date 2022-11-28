When will Valorant's Abyssal skin collection release this week?

A unique selling point that Valorant offers is the ability to equip different skins on all weapons available in the game. Each skin available in the game is sold by Riot Games, the developers behind this popular tactical shooter.

The Abyssal Bundle is a new bundle that's yet to be found in the in-game store. Although the bundle was discovered a while back, Valorant community members are unsure about its release date.

The Valorant Abyssal Bundle release date and other details

Earlier, it was believed that the Abyssal Bundle would make it to the Valorant store on November 16, after the 5.10 patch went live. But that didn't happen. However, the Abyssal Bundle is now expected to go live on December 1.

Although unlikely, given that the bundle has been deferred for a while now, it shouldn't come as a surprise if it is delayed by another week or two. For now, though, the bundle in focus is the Give Back Bundle. A total of 50% of the funds from weapon sales and 100% of funds from accessory sales will be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

The Give Back Bundle is expected to remain in the store for over two days. Once it leaves the store, the Abyssal Bundle should be made available.

Valorant Abyssal Bundle skins and prices

Like other bundles in the game, not every weapon will feature in the Abyssal Bundle. Players can choose to purchase the skins individually or get the entire bundle which contains all the featured skins. Interestingly enough, these bundles feature some free accessories such as player cards and gun buddies.

While it's currently unclear what accessories will be included with the bundle, player cards and gun buddies are the most common accessories found in each bundle. The weapons included in this bundle are as follows:

Melee

Vandal

Phantom

Guardian

Spectre

Each skin is priced at 1250 VP, barring the melee, which costs 2550 VP. If players purchase these skins individually, the total will add up to a whopping 7550 VP. However, if the entire bundle is purchased, it will cost 5100 VP.

It's believed that the weapon skins have no variants. Variants are usually color schemes and VFX upgrades that can be unlocked using Radianite points. This can only be achieved if the skin line has provisions for upgrades.

At this point in time, there's no word on a new bundle, so it's unlikely that the Abyssal Bundle will be replaced in the Valorant Item Store. That said, expect a limited-time bundle that might be available for a little over two weeks.

The funky-looking skin line should have players thrilled as their wait continues. Hopefully, players won't have to wait too long to acquire these weapon skins in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes