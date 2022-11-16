Valorant Abyssal skin collection: Release date, features, bundle price, and more

Valorant will soon receive new weapon bundles through the upcoming 5.10 patch. According to ValorLeaks, a reliable Valorant informant, a new skin collection named 'Abyssal' will be launched in the game. Containing four weapon skins and one melee skin, the new bundle is expected to launch alongside the highly anticipated Give Back collection.

Riot Games launches a new skin collection every few weeks for interested gamers to bulk up their inventory in Valorant. However, not all skin collections are of the same nature. Some sport pretty casual and rigid designs, while others come with exciting variants and upgrades. Valorant skin collections can also be pretty expensive, depending on the bundle type.

Everything you need to know about Valorant's new Abyssal skin collection

The newly revealed Abyssal collection displays a beautiful, bright mixture of blue and pink hues. As the name suggests, the new bundle will represent the depths of the ocean. Readers can find all the details regarding the aforementioned bundle below.

Release date

The Abyssal collection is expected to be released on November 16, a day after patch 5.10 is deployed. The Give Back bundle, which was first announced with patch 5.08, will also be launched on November 16. Therefore, players will be able to access two weapon collections from the in-game shop for a limited period of time.

Valorant's skin collection launches are always preceded by a patch. Based on this trend, Patch 5.10, which has brought a host of influential changes with its release on November 15, will pave the way for two such skin collections.

Features

According to ValorLeaks, the Abyssal collection will contain four weapon skins: Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Guardian. It will also contain an Axe melee skin. The informant further clarified that these skins will not feature any variants or upgrades, meaning players will not require any Radianite points to evolve the aforementioned skins.

In Valorant, there are five types of bundles: Select, Deluxe, Standard Premium, Exclusive, and Ultra. The Abyssal collection belongs to the Deluxe type and is, therefore, relatively pocket-friendly.

Price

Like all Deluxe+Melee bundles, the Abyssal collection will be priced at 5,100 VP for the entire bundle. You will also be able to purchase skins individually from this upcoming collection. Each weapon skin in the bundle will be priced at 1,275 VP, with the melee axe priced at 2,550 VP.

As mentioned earlier, the Abyssal collection will launch alongside the Give Back bundle, hosting four iconic skins from the past: Gaia's Vengeance Ghost, Magepunk Spectre, Neptune Vandal, and Forsaken Operator. Unlike the Abyssal collection, Give Back // 2022 will also include a specially-crafted playercard and gun buddy and is expected to be priced at around 7100 VP or potentially less.

