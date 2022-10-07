Full list of Guardian skins in Valorant as of Episode 5

Skins are a significant part of the Valorant community, as they help players represent their taste with weapons. Riot Games have released a plethora of skins for all the weapons and with Episode 5, the list continues to grow.

The Guardian is one of the most preferred rifles after Vandal and Phantom in the shooter. The semi-automatic rifle can kill an enemy with only three bullets to the body, even with full armor. The Guardian also comes with additional benefits, such as its one-shot headshot ability.

Players who are interested in decorating this powerhouse of a rifle can do so by browsing through some great skins from the in-game store and the Night Market. As of now, they can pick from 29 different Guardian skins, but it also includes the ones from Battlepass, which cannot be acquired if the Act is over.

List of all the Guardian skins released in Valorant including the ones in Episode 5 Act 2

Players can purchase skins through Valorant Points (VP), a currency in-game. To acquire this currency, one must spend their actual money.

Players can get their hands on their favorite Guardian skins when they are available in the game's store rotation. Riot also brings the Night Market in every Act in Valorant, where one can possibly get their desired skins for a reasonable price. That said, the Night Market has a threshold of 1,775 VP skins.

Those interested can purchase skins for extremely pocket friendly prices during the Night Market. With that being said, it is also important to know that the market only brings random skins to its rotation.

Mentioned below are the types of skin classes available in the game, and the cost of the skins differs from class to class:

Agent Contract Skins : Free of cost, players only need to finish the Agent contract in-game to equip these skins (Currently, all Agent contract weapon skins are for sidearms)

: Free of cost, players only need to finish the Agent contract in-game to equip these skins (Currently, all Agent contract weapon skins are for sidearms) Select Edition: 875 VP per skin

875 VP per skin Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP per skin

1275 VP per skin Premium Edition: 1775 VP per skin

1775 VP per skin Ultra Edition: 2475 VP per skin

2475 VP per skin Exclusive Edition: The price for Exclusive Edition skins varies; all are above 2475 VP

This article will list every single Guardian skin available in Valorant as of Episode 5 Act 2.

Battle Pass exclusive Guardian skins

These skins are only available through the purchase of Battle Pass within the game, and players must use VP to purchase the Battle Pass.

Polyfox Guardian

Polyfox Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Infinity Guardian

Infinity Guardian (image via valorantstrike)

Jigsaw Guardian

Jigsaw Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Aero Guardian

Aero Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Spitfire Guardian

Spitfire Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Songsteel Guardian

Songsteel Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Nitro Guardian

Nitro Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Hydrodip Guardian

Hydrodip Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Select Edition skins

Select Edition skins are the most basic skinlines available in Valorant. Players can only acquire them from the in-game store for only around 875 VP and even cheaper in the Night Market.

Galleria Guardian

Galleria Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Infantry Guardian

Infantry Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Premium Edition skins

Premium Edition skins come with a variety of animations, VFX and sound effects that can be unlocked through Radianite Points once purchased. Premium tier skins can be bought for 1775 VP and come even cheaper in the Night Market.

Gaia's Vengeance

Gaia's Vengeance Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Ego Guardian

Ego Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Prime Guardian

Prime Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Oni Guardian

Oni Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Sovereign Guardian

Sovereign Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Reaver Guardian

Reaver Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Magepunk 2.0 Guardian

Magepunk 2.0 Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Neptune Guardian

Neptune Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Recon Guardian

Recon Guardian (Image via valorantstrike)

Nebula Guardian

Nebula Guardian (Image via valorantstrike )

Valorant GO! Guardian

Valorant GO! Guardian (Image via valorantstrike )

Exclusive Edition skins

Exclusive Edition skins surpass every other skinline in terms of visual details and sound design. This particular tier can be purchased from 2175 VP to 2675 VP as the price varies for bundles.

Those interested in acquiring an Exclusive tier skin set must know that these skins are not available in the Night Market as they cross the price threshold.

Spectrum Guardian

Spectrum Guardian (Image via valorantstrike )

Ruination Guardian

Ruination Guardian (Image via valorantstrike )

RGX 11Z Pro

RGX 11Z Pro Guardian (Image via valorantstrike )

The Guardian doesn't feature Ultra or Deluxe tier skin set in the shooter yet. Apart from the Battlepass exclusive selections, players can purchase any Guardian skin from the in-game store when it arrives in the rotation. However, they can't get the Exclusive tier skins from the Night Market due to the price cap.

Riot Games also lets players pick from a host of variants for each skin if they choose to spend their Radianite Points to upgrade the weapon skins. Most Premium and Exclusive tier skinlines in Valorant feature up to four different variants to choose from.

