Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market: Expected start date for all regions

Valorant fans may soon welcome a new Night Market as part of Episode 5 Act 2. According to the latest leaks, it is expected to appear on September 28 and will remain in the game for two weeks.

The Night Market is one of the most anticipated events in Valorant, and it features exciting discounts on premium weapon and melee skins. It is a rotating store that offers six random skins at a random discount.

Players won't have the ability to choose the skins that appear during the Night Market. However, they still look forward to the discounted prices of skins in Riot's tactical shooter.

What can players expect from Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market?

The store is expected to show up in all regions on September 28, 2022, and it will likely remain in Valorant until October 11, 2022. That said, the dates haven't been formally announced by Riot Games yet and are subject to change.

The icon for the Night Market is easily distinguishable and features an attractive rectangular box (like a card) with a diamond icon in the middle. One can locate the icon right beside the regular Store tab.

The special store extension will provide fans with flipping cards, and interacting with them will reveal six different discounted weapons at random. The skins on offer could belong to either of the three types of collections: Select, Deluxe, or Premium. Exclusive and Ultra edition skin collections are not included in the Night Market.

Valorant is known to feature some of the most attractive in-game cosmetics in a free-to-play shooter. However, the game's premium skins come at a hefty price. The Night Market is an affordable way for players to grab premium skins in Valorant, and they look forward to the special store extension during every Act. Lucky players may be able to grab skins belonging to highly sought-after collections like Reaver, Forsaken, Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster, Gaia's Vengeance, Radiant Crisis 001, and more.

Note that only the skin collections released in the two Acts prior to the store's commencement are eligible to appear. Reaver 2.0 and Sarmad, which were released in Episode 5 Act 1, will only be added to the pool at the beginning of Episode 5 Act 3 and will not appear in the upcoming Night Market.

The discounts and skins are offered to different players at random. Each player will receive a unique selection that completely depends on their luck.

