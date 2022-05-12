Valorant Night Market: 5 best weapon skins players can expect in Episode 4 Act 3

Each Act of Valorant brings forward a Night Market that allows players to purchase selected weapon skins at randomly discounted rates. Due to its very nature, this periodic event is one of the most anticipated ones in Valorant.

Riot Games has confirmed the arrival of the Night Market in Episode 4 Act 3. Between May 18 and May 31, all Valorant players will be able to purchase up to six weapon skins from the six unique offers allotted to them through the dedicated Night Market section in-game.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Cross your fingers and mark your calendars–the Night Market’s coming back // 05.18.22 Cross your fingers and mark your calendars–the Night Market’s coming back // 05.18.22 https://t.co/dy8ShupN0b

Top 5 Night Market skins in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

The Night Market is an opportunity for players to purchase some of their favorite skins at a significantly lower cost. However, some of the most alluring in-game cosmetics might not be up for purchase due to a few restrictions Riot Games has in place.

Only weapon skins from Select (875 VP), Deluxe (1275 VP), and Premium Edition (1775 VP) skin tiers will be available for purchase through the Night Market. This means that a handful of bundles categorized as Exclusive (2175) or Ultra Edition skin collections will not be available for sale.

Additionally, skins that were released in the current or previous Act of Valorant will also not make it to the Night Market skin pool. This includes collections that came out in Acts 2 and 3 of Episode 4, namely Gaia's Vengeance, Endeavor, Team Ace, and Doodle Buds.

Skins from a total of 40 different skin collections can appear in one's Night Market listings. Here are five of the most attractive weapon cosmetics that players can purchase through the upcoming edition of Valorant's Night Market.

5) Ion

The Ion collection has been a popular skin of choice for much of the Valorant community. Since its release in Episode 1 Act 3, this futuristic skinline has taken over the game's playerbase with its minimalistic design.

Weapons from the Ion collection do not have additional color variants. However, its animation and VFX offer users a soothing experience, which is perhaps its key highlight. Featuring skins for Operator, Phantom, Sheriff, Bucky, and Melee (Energy Sword), the Ion collection is a Premium Edition tier skinline that can appear in the Night Market.

4) Magepunk

Blending magical elements with a Steampunk design, Riot Games introduced the Magepunk skinline in Episode 2 Act 2. Weapons from the collection have a retro design and are accompanied by visually engaging animation, VFX, and finisher.

Valorant developers were kind enough to bestow their playerbase with two sets of Magepunk skin collections. The first collection featured skins for Ghost, Spectre, Bucky, Marshal, and Melee (Electroblade), whereas the second one released skins for Operator, Guardian, Sheriff, Ares, and Melee (Shock Gauntlet).

3) Oni

Despite being one of the oldest skin collections in the game, Oni is revered by the Valorant community for its exquisite design and the additional effects it carries. This samurai-themed skinline features a set of matching VFX, animation, and finish, along with three other variants.

Since its release in the game's first Act, players have witnessed the arrival of several impressive weapon collections. However, Oni continues to remain a favorite among the game's community. The Oni collection comprises skins for Phantom, Guardian, Bucky, Shorty, and Melee (Claw).

2) Prime

The Prime collection made its way into Valorant during the game's official launch in June 2020. Since then, the collection has grown into a popular choice among the game's playerbase. The demand for weapons from the skinline prompted Riot Games to release a sequel collection later in Episode 2 Act 2.

Although similar in appearance, Prime and Prime//2.0 collections vary in their upgradeable effects, with the latter having additional VFX, SFX, and animation. The Prime collection featured skins for Vandal, Guardian, Spectre, Classic, and Melee (Axe), whereas the Prime//2.0 collection contained skins for Phantom, Odin, Bucky, Frenzy, and Melee (Karambit).

1) Reaver

The Reaver skinline is one that Valorant's global playerbase is highly affectionate towards. Since making its first appearance in Episode 1 Act 3, everyone from casual gamers to professionals has been inclined to equip a Reaver Vandal.

With a finisher animation that drags the fallen enemy down the depths of hell, Reaver is an interactive skin bundle that features skins for some of the game's most popular weapons. The Reaver collection includes skins for Vandal, Operator, Guardian, Sheriff, and Melee (Knife).

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

