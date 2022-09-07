Top 5 Vandal skins in Valorant for 1775 VP or under

Weapon skins in Valorant are amazing, to say the least. They not only enhance the weapon's visual appeal, but some skins also include audio effects and animations. Players go as far as to claim that they hit shots better with certain skins, but it's all a placebo effect. Using different weapon skins also changes the way the weapon feels while shooting, all thanks to the audio effects.

These weapon skins often come at a price. Starting from 875 VP ($10), you can go upwards of 2475 VP ($30) per skin. Although Valorant does provide charming skins, they can surely drill a hole in the pocket. By no means are these skins cheap. Moreover, these skins appear on a rotation basis. So just because players want a certain skin, they won’t be able to buy it unless it appears in their store.

Five best pocket friendly Vandal skins in Valorant

Vandal is one of the most used weapons in the game. Considered one of the only two best primary weapons in the game alongside the Phantom, Vandal outperforms the Phantom when it comes to raw damage output. Despite firing slower than the Phantom, the Vandal deals more damage and will do 1 shot-headshot kill at any given range.

Vandal is a popular weapon, and it has its own fanbase of Valorant players looking to improve their in-game experience with a new skin for their weapon. Here are the top 5 picks of the best Vandal skins that players can get on a budget.

1) Prime Vandal

Introduced to the game pretty early on, this Vandal skin is considered an aimbot. Players seem to be hitting headshots they wouldn’t normally hit with this skin. It's all thanks to its firing sound effect that makes the shooting experience very crisp and on point. The Prime Vandal skin is one of the most used weapon skins in the game and is really popular among new and old players alike.

This Vandal skin comes at a price point of 1775 VP, which will cost around $23. The skin has 4 upgrade levels and 4 variants.

2) Reaver Vandal

This Vandal skin has a different fanbase around it. The Reaver Vandal skin has strong silver and purple (by default) accents. The skin also flaunts fang-like structures, giving it a gothic vibe. What makes this skin unique are the bullet tracers, which make it easy to keep track of the bullets flying toward your enemies. The sound this skin produces upon hitting a headshot is satisfying, to say the least. Apart from that, the sound effects also make it seem easier to control the recoil on this weapon when spraying.

The Reaver Vandal skin also comes at a price point of 1775 VP, which will cost around $23. The skin has 4 upgrade levels and 4 variants as well.

3) Neptune Vandal

The Neptune Vandal, also known as the Water Gun in the Valorant community, is a fairly new addition compared to the previous two mentioned skins. When the skin is equipped and upgraded, the sound effects feel like shooting bullets made of water. Apart from that, the aquarium theme inside the gun where fish can be seen swimming is pretty cool as well.

This skin also comes at a price point of 1775 VP, which will cost around $23. The skin has 3 upgrade levels and 2 variants.

4) Forsaken Vandal

The Forsaken Vandal skin is known for its huge jewel-like structure attached just behind the sights. The skin is all about royalty. The sound effects resemble those you might hear in a fantasy land of kings and queens. Although not quite as satisfying as the Prime Vandal or the Reaver Vandal, the skin does its job in offering a satisfactory experience.

However, there's a story behind this line of skin. Sean Marino, Art Lead for Valorant says,

“We imagined a world where a bird-like race ruled a kingdom in the clouds, with the royal family’s guard using the Sovereign guns (instead of swords) to protect them,”.

Marino further adds,

“We asked ourselves what would happen if one of those guards broke his oath, became corrupted, and was then banished.”

This skin also comes at a price point of 1775 VP, which will cost around $23. The skin has 4 upgrade levels and 2 variants.

5) Sakura Vandal

There is nothing fancy about this skin. There are no different sound effects or special animation, but what makes this skin truly special is its simple art design painted all over the weapon. Sakura Vandal takes its inspiration from Japanese designs relating to Cherry Blossom trees. The skin is just as beautiful as it is. Its clean and minimalistic design makes it easy on the eyes and is a bliss to play with it. It carries the calming energy that is missing in all the action-oriented gameplay of Valorant.

There are no upgrade paths available for this weapon. It comes at a very affordable price of only 1275 VP ($16).

These skins are some of the best skins that players can get for their Vandal in Valorant. They are pocket-friendly and improve the experience of using the weapon. All these Vandal skins come with their respective bundles, which contain other weapons of Valorant as well, along with buddies and Calling Cards.

Edited by Babylona Bora