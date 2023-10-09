Valorant Gaia's Vengeance skins ranked from worst to best

Valorant's Gaia’s Vengeance skin line is one of the most popular collections in the game. The theme of this collection is based on the Greek Goddess Gaia, a personification of the Earth. Weapon skins from the Gaia Vengeance bundles come with a tree-like body frame with crystal embellishments. The positive response from the community to the original set compelled Riot Games to roll out a second edition, Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0, for a few other weapons.

Riot Games dropped the first edition of the bundle during Episode 4, featuring skins for Vandal, Guardian, Ghost, Marshal, and a melee Axe. The second iteration of the collection includes cosmetics for the Shorty, Bucky, Phantom, and Ares. It also includes a dual-wield melee called Gaia’s Fury. Additionally, each skin is upgradeable to three color variants - blue, green, and orange.

With both bundles being out in the market, this article will rank Gaia’s Vengeance skins from worst to best based on their appearance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Valorant Gaia’s Vengeance skins from worst to best

10) Ares

Gaia's Vengeance Ares (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

On the tenth spot sits Gaia’s Vengeance Ares. The Ares skin is part of Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 Collection. the large crystals depicting the magazine of the machine gun, it rather looks odd. The visual and sound effects from Gaia’s Vengeance bundle don't blend well with the slow firing rate and clunky nature of the Ares.

9) Guardian

Gaia's Vengeance Guardian (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

Claiming the ninth spot is the Guardian from Gaia’s Vengeance bundle. The visual effects this skin line offers don't suit the Guardian rifle. The only saving grace of Gaia’s Vengeance Guardian is its sound effects. Hitting headshots with this weapon feels satisfying and is matched by only few skins. However, there are better options for this weapon, like the Prime Guardian or the Zedd Guardian.

8) Bucky

Gaia's Vengeance Bucky (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

As a shotgun skin, the Gaia’s Vengeance Bucky, part of the second edition of the bundle, has a clean design that may please many players and has carried the bundle's grace forward. The weapon feels solid, and the sound effects blend well, making the skin one of the best choices for the gun. It matches up with the likes of the Ion Bucky and Oni Bucky.

7) Shorty

Gaia's Vengeance Shorty (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

The Gaia’s Vengeance Shorty is a decent choice of cosmetic for the sidearm. Just like the Bucky, the Shorty version of this skin line has a clean design without being too flashy. Hitting close-range shots with this weapon feels satisfying, thanks to the sound effects.

6) Marshal

Gaia's Vengeance Marshal (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

The Gaia’s Vengeance Marshal looks clean and lively as the tree patterns bind perfectly with the weapon. The gun feels light to use, and each shot feels impactful. Hitting headshots feels more satisfactory compared to other skins for the Marshal. Gaia’s Vengeance Marshal was part of the original bundle that was released in Valorant's Episode 4.

5) Phantom

Gaia's Vengeance Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

The Phantom skin from Gaia’s Vengeance collection is part of the second bundle released during Episode 7 in Valorant. Since it is a silenced weapon, the sound effects do not contribute much to how the gun feels while firing.

Speaking of looks, the Gaia’s Vengeance Phantom looks messy in an aesthetically appealing way. The placement of crystals around the weapon is proper, while the nonuniform tree pattern across the body frame contributes to the messiness.

4) Ghost

Gaia's Vengeance Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

Gaia’s Vengeance Ghost is part of the first iteration of the skin collection released during Episode 4 of Valorant. The gun feels solid to use, and the sound effects contribute much to it even though it is a silenced weapon.

In terms of appearance, the Gaia’s Vengeance Ghost looks cleaner than other guns from this skin line due to the proper placement of the elements. Making it one of the best Ghost skins in Valorant.

3) Gaia’s Fury knife

Gaia's Fury (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 3,550 VP

Sitting in the third spot in this ranking is Gaia’s Fury melee skin, released during Episode 7 in Valorant. It is a decent melee weapon priced at 3,550 VP. The biggest selling point of this melee skin is its inspect animation, where the player holds both the Gaia’s Wraith Axe and Fury knife in their hands, similar to the animation of Tethered Realms' melee skin.

2) Vandal

Gaia's Vengeance Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 1,775 VP

The Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal is simply one of the best Vandal skins in Valorant. It was part of the original edition of the collection. It established all the predominant qualities from the line and looks stunning in every color. The strong sound effects fit perfectly with the nature of the Vandal and match the satisfaction of hitting heads comparable to the likes of the Prime and the Reaver.

1) Gaia’s Wrath Axe

Gaia's Wrath (Image via Riot Games)

Price: 3,550 VP

Claiming the number one spot in this ranking is Gaia’s Wrath Axe. The melee skin is one of the best-looking melee skins in Valorant. It has unique slash, equip, and inspect animations that please the audience. Visually speaking, the axe has a shiny appearance and gives off a mythological vibe. Its price is justified and is worth every penny.

Gaia's Vengeance skin line is unique, thanks to its mythological theme and natural aesthetics. It also offers one of the best finisher animations in the game. Because all its variants appear equally stunning in-game, this is one of the rare skin sets that makes deciding on the best version difficult.