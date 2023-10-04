Is Valorant's new Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin bundle worth buying?

Valorant players will receive the Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 skin bundle as Episode 7 Act 2 draws to a close. As the name implies, this will be the second installment in the Earth Goddess-themed skin collection and will feature cosmetics for most of the guns missing from the original. The design and animation of the entire bundle will resemble its predecessor to maintain a sense of continuity.

The upcoming Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 collection is not the first time Riot Games has rebooted a popular bundle with new weapon skins. In fact, this has become something of an expected practice from the developer's side. Despite the repetition, the player base seems excited for the new premium cosmetic pack.

This article will highlight if you should purchase Gaia’s pack in Valorant alongside a brief of all the features of the collection.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

How much does the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle cost in Valorant?

One of the primary factors that helps a player decide if they want to own a piece of virtual cosmetics is the price of the entire bundle. If it leaves a gaping hole in one’s pocket, it's better to steer clear of such expenses. However, some skins are worth their price tag, and the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 is no exception.

The new collection will be released in the game for 7100 Valorant Points (VP), therefore putting an individual price tag of 1775 VP on each gun. Purchasing the melee separately will cost you 4350 VP.

The present collection will bring back the earthy design of the collection to the Phantom, Ares, Bucky, Shorty, and Dual-wielding melee weapons. Considering that the elements of the current bundle are as alluring as the previous one, the price tag would make perfect sense.

What special effects does the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin collection in Valorant have?

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 will feature identical VFX, upgrades, animations, and Finisher as its first iteration. It will have the same tree-branch design element with ancient engravings on every featured weapon.

These engravings have a faint glow and will react while going into the reload and inspect animations. However, these are very minute details that might not catch a player’s attention while participating in a gunfight or clearing corners in a ranked match.

The melee weapon will feature the same branched axe from the first edition but with a shorter dagger, on the other hand. This is potentially the biggest turn-off for players who were expecting to see a completely revamped Gaia’s Vengeance bundle or at least some creativity after a series of bland collections.

Conclusion: Buy but think twice

Riot Games introduces sequel bundles with the same designs and animations to maintain synergy, but Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 lacks the spark one saw in bundles like the Reaver 2.0 and Oni 2.0. The new collection looks repetitive and boring. The pack crumbles when we consider one of the main selling points of any revamped skin collection: the melee weapon. The underwhelming weapon selections also don't help its case.

Having said all that, it ultimately depends on individual players if they deem a Valorant bundle worth purchasing or not.