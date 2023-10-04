How much does Valorant Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle cost?

Valorant players will be treated to a new skin collection before moving on to Episode 7 Act 3. The Gaia's Vengeance bundle is returning to the in-game shop with a fresh set of weapons. The original skin was released in Patch 4.04 during Episode 4 Act 2 and has one of the most unique designs in Riot Games' tactical shooter.

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 is one of the only bundles in Valorant to have a Greek mythology-based theme. The collection will hit the in-game shop on October 4 or 5, 2023, depending on where in the world you're from.

One of the biggest concerns that Valorant players have with respect to new skins is their cost. This article should clear all doubts on the subject.

Price of the Valorant Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin collection

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0, just like its predecessor, will be part of the Premium tier of Valorant skins. This is where most of the title's beloved skins, including the Prime, Reaver, and Oni collections, belong.

The bundle will consist of four gun skins (Phantom, Ares, Bucky, and Shorty), each costing 1,775 VP. The melee skin in such bundles is usually available for 3,550 VP. However, in some cases where there is some exquisite design innovation involved, the price may be higher. However, from the trailer, it appears the melee in Gaia's Vengeance 2.0, called Gaia's Fury, will only have minor variations from its original.

The cost of the total bundle will be 7,100 VP. If you purchase the entire bundle, you will get the knife skin as well as the peripheral cosmetics (player card, spray, and gun buddy) for free.

When bought separately, the Episode 7 Gaia's Vengeance gun buddy will cost you 475 VP. The current player card and the spray will cost 375 VP and 325 VP, respectively, if you purchase them on their own.

To purchase the entire bundle, you need to buy at least two US$34.99 packs containing 3,650 VP each or one US$19.99 pack and one US$49.99 pack for a total of 7,400 VP. The latter is a better option since you get 100 Valorant Points extra.

However, for players in India, buying two ₹2,699 packs containing 3,650 VP each is better than purchasing one ₹1,599 pack and one ₹3,999 pack to get a total of 7,400 VP.

What are the upgradable tiers in Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 bundle?

Gaia's Vengeance finisher in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Like the original, the Episode 7 reboot of the gun skins will feature three upgradable tiers costing 10 Radianite Points each. These are:

VFX - Additional weapon special effects VFX - Shooting and inspect animations Kill banner and finisher

The melee will have only one upgradable tier, costing 10 Radianite Points, which will turn it from a single-wield weapon to a dual-wield knife and axe combo.

Additionally, each of the weapons will have three color variants (green, blue, and orange) alongside the default red. You need to shell out 15 Radianite Points to unlock each of them.