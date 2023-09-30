Gaia's Vengeance, one of the most popular collections introduced in Valorant, is making a comeback. The latest news indicates that Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 is in the works and will make its way into the popular shooter very soon.

Valorant is known for its extremely well-designed cosmetics. Being a free-to-play game, they are an easy and necessary means for the developers to profit from.

The community feedback being so positive with regard to the original skin bundle has led to Riot forging a whole new rendition of the skin collection for a few other weapons.

Read below for a detailed preview of the upcoming Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin bundle and all its contents.

Note: The information in this article has been sourced from leaks and is subject to change.

Valorant's Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 potential skins

Credible sources of Valorant-related news, ValorINTEL and ValorantUpdated, in their recent posts, informed about the upcoming release of the brand-new Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin bundle. While the complete list of all weapons that are part of this bundle has not been shared, we speculate the following weapons will be part of the collection:

Phantom Ares Bucky Shorty Dual-wielding melee weapon

With the original being so successful, it is undisputed that a whole new bundle targeted to the Phantom users makes it another great cosmetic to cop from the store.

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 reported price in Valorant

Much like its predecessor, the collection is speculated to cost a total of 7100 Valorant Points (VP). The cost break-down in terms of individual weapon skins will be:

Weapon skin: 1775 VP Melee skin: 4350 VP

It is, more often than not, the most economical decision to purchase the entire bundle. However, if players are interested only in a specific skin, simply purchasing that would be more rational.

An accurate breakdown of the amount of VP players that will need to purchase in order to acquire the entire bundle is listed below.

3325 VP at $34.99 (or equivalent local currency)

4750 VP at $49.99 (or equivalent local currency)

A sum of $74.97, i.e., 7125 VP in total, will be enough to obtain the entire Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 set in-game.

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 speculated release date

Players can expect the release of the Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 on October 4, 2023. It must be noted that due to different timezones, some might see the arrival of the skin on October 5, 2023.

This information is directly sourced from ValorINTEL and is still under speculation. Any changes announced by the developers will soon be reflected on our page.

The upcoming collection will be a breath of fresh air for the entire community. It will likely bring a change of scene to the quite frequent futuristic skins the game has lately been issuing for development.