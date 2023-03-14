How to buy Valorant and Radianite points through UniPin in India and South Asia

Valorant communities in India and the South Asian region face issues where they cannot purchase Valorant (VP) and Radianite (RP) Points. This inconvenience has caused many fans to rage over the developers as players cannot purchase their desired items and cosmetics in-game. With the new Oni 2.0 bundle also rolling out in Episode 6 Act 2, fans are heartbroken to face this issue.

That being said, Valorant's official handle for the Indian and South Asian region on Twitter has brought forth a solution for everyone. While Indian players have had to use Codashop before, which is a seamless currency purchase website, fans can now use a website called UniPin to purchase in-game currencies, therefore helping them purchase cosmetics in-game.

Purchasing Valorant and Radianite Points through UniPin

The purchase method is easy. However, users attempting to purchase VP or RP through this option from India must pay significantly more as the website takes the currency in USD. However, it is one of India's only options available for BHIP UPI app users.

Here is how one can use UniPin to acquire VP and RP:

Go to unipin.com and sign in or make an account to proceed with your transaction process

Navigate to the 'Games' section and look for Valorant.

Once in the Valorant tab, enter an active email address into the first section.

Select between $5 to $100 you are willing to spend on the currencies.

Please select a payment channel for Indian users can pick up UPI apps, including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and the official BHIP app.

Lastly, select the app you want to use and confirm the payment.

Once the process is done, you can enjoy the in-game currencies and purchase any cosmetics you desire. But as mentioned before, one will pay more using this third-party method. This website was suggested by the official South Asian, and Indian Valorant handle on Twitter.

VALORANT // India & South Asia @playVALORANTsa We are aware of the issue with the UPI payment system affecting players from purchasing in-game content. We're working on it right now, but in the meantime you can submit a ticket at support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/ . Once we receive your ticket, we'll reach out to support.

Since the post went live, fans have shown their disappointment by mentioning that this is not an ideal way to purchase game currencies. Many readers will know that Riot is already trying its best to fix this issue.

For now, all UPI options are disabled in the store. However, one can use other options, such as PayPal.

BHIM UPI is the most accessible app for all Indian players as it is the easiest-to-use one. Moreover, purchasing these credits through Codashop is also comparatively cheaper than UniPin. That being said, fans will be happy to learn that this is just a temporary method Riot games suggests as they continue to resolve this issue soon.

Until this issue is fixed, fans can enjoy the new Act in Episode 6 with the new Initiator Agent, Gekko, and try out his abilities. One can also go around in custom games to get the hang of Gekko's lineups.

