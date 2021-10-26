How to purchase Valorant Points through Codashop

Valorant is currently one of the most played FPS titles around the globe. Riot's first FPS title has attracted a huge number of players within a year of its release.

The developers have also introduced some weapon skins, cosmetics, battle pass, and many more to keep the game fresh and entertaining. However, to avail these items in their arsenal, players need to spend Valorant Points (VP), the game's in-game currency. Players need to purchase VP by spending real-life currency.

To buy VP, players can use Codashop, a well-known top-up website. Players often get exciting offers and discounts while shopping via the app.

Step to obtain Valorant Points through Codashop

Codashop is one of the most renowned payment websites for purchasing in-game currencies of different games. Valorant players can also purchase Valorant Points (VP) through Codashop.

Here are the steps to purchase Valorant Points through Codashop:

Step 1: Players need to visit this link through any of their web browsers. It will take them to the Valorant Points purchasing page.

Step 2: Gamers need to enter their Riot ID.

Step 3: Select the recharge package. Here is a list of packages that are available on Codashop

125 VP = ₹74

380 VP = ₹222

790 VP = ₹444

1650 VP = ₹888

2850 VP = ₹1480

5800 VP = ₹2960

12500 VP = ₹5920

Enter Riot ID and select the package (Image via Codashop)

Step 4: Select the payment method. Players will get multiple payment options while purchasing through Codashop.

Codashop Payment Option (Image via Codashop)

Step 5: Players can add their email address if they want to receive the purchase through email. Then confirm the purchase by pressing the "Buy Now" option.

After completing all these steps, players will see Valorant Points credited to their in-game wallet. Players can then buy their favorite weapon skins, cosmetics, or other in-game items by spending their Valorant Points as well.

