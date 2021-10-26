×
Create
Notifications

How to purchase Valorant Points through Codashop

Purchase Valorant Points through Codashop (Image via Codashop)
Purchase Valorant Points through Codashop (Image via Codashop)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Oct 26, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Feature

Valorant is currently one of the most played FPS titles around the globe. Riot's first FPS title has attracted a huge number of players within a year of its release.

The developers have also introduced some weapon skins, cosmetics, battle pass, and many more to keep the game fresh and entertaining. However, to avail these items in their arsenal, players need to spend Valorant Points (VP), the game's in-game currency. Players need to purchase VP by spending real-life currency.

To buy VP, players can use Codashop, a well-known top-up website. Players often get exciting offers and discounts while shopping via the app.

Step to obtain Valorant Points through Codashop

Codashop is one of the most renowned payment websites for purchasing in-game currencies of different games. Valorant players can also purchase Valorant Points (VP) through Codashop.

Here are the steps to purchase Valorant Points through Codashop:

Step 1: Players need to visit this link through any of their web browsers. It will take them to the Valorant Points purchasing page.

Step 2: Gamers need to enter their Riot ID.

Step 3: Select the recharge package. Here is a list of packages that are available on Codashop

  • 125 VP = ₹74
  • 380 VP = ₹222
  • 790 VP = ₹444
  • 1650 VP = ₹888
  • 2850 VP = ₹1480
  • 5800 VP = ₹2960
  • 12500 VP = ₹5920
Enter Riot ID and select the package (Image via Codashop)
Enter Riot ID and select the package (Image via Codashop)

Step 4: Select the payment method. Players will get multiple payment options while purchasing through Codashop.

Codashop Payment Option (Image via Codashop)
Codashop Payment Option (Image via Codashop)

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Step 5: Players can add their email address if they want to receive the purchase through email. Then confirm the purchase by pressing the "Buy Now" option.

After completing all these steps, players will see Valorant Points credited to their in-game wallet. Players can then buy their favorite weapon skins, cosmetics, or other in-game items by spending their Valorant Points as well.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी