Valorant players in India and South Asia face UPI payment issues

A recent issue with Valorant's payment system has affected Indian and South Asian players from purchasing in-game content. This has upset many players as, more often than not, players use the BHIM UPI mobile application to purchase skins and other cosmetics in Riot's tactical shooter.

While other options are available in the game for purchasing cosmetics and items, the UPI app is the most popular method used by the Indian playerbase. Not only is it accessible, but it's also simpler to purchase Valorant Points (VP) through Codashop, a website that provides a seamless in-game purchase experience.

With the recent issues, the official Riot handle for the game in India and South Asia has broken its silence on the matter.

UPI issues preventing Valorant's playerbase in India and South Asia from purchasing in-game content

The UPI payment feature from the app does not work on Riot's platform when attempting to make purchases in-game. Usually, one is redirected to Codashop to purchase VP to continue the transaction in-game once they have the required currency. With the payment feature failing, one cannot attempt a purchase.

This has been a recent issue for many Indian and South Asian players who have repeatedly complained.

VALORANT // India & South Asia @playVALORANTsa We are aware of the issue with the UPI payment system affecting players from purchasing in-game content. We're working on it right now, but in the meantime you can submit a ticket at support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/ . Once we receive your ticket, we'll reach out to support.

With a significantly larger market in India, Riot Games has provided the option to use BHIM UPI for players who are interested in purchasing skins regularly. While using Debit and Credit cards to purchase digital-based content is a hassle, apps such as UPI can simplify the process.

Players can easily purchase their desired skin from the game's shop using their phone without worrying about factors like the bank's one-time password (OTP). However, recent issues have affected players looking to purchase skins or other in-game items.

Valorant's official handle for India and South Asia on Twitter has mentioned that they are aware of the issue and are working on it, adding:

"We are aware of the issue with the UPI payment system affecting players from purchasing in-game content. We're working on it right now."

This issue could be resolved within a few business days as the developers have officially confirmed that they are seeking a solution. Meanwhile, regarding such issues, one can submit tickets at: support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/. Once Riot Games receives a player's ticket, they will reach out.

VALORANT // India & South Asia @playVALORANTsa



Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with EP_06 // ACT II.



: youtu.be/hqXhEKrwbP0 Why settle for one, when you can have five?Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with EP_06 // ACT II.

Until the issue is fixed, one can enjoy the new Valorant season featuring a new Agent alongside unique abilities. Gekko is now available to unlock in Episode 6 Act 2 by finishing his Agent Contract in-game.

