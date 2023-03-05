Valorant players are expected to receive the Episode 6 Act 2 update on March 7/8, 2023, depending on their region. As usual, the new Act will introduce a brand new Battle Pass with a wide range of weapon skins. Recently, images of the upcoming cosmetics were reportedly leaked and provided the community with an early sneak peek.

Riot Games has always been keen on providing the best playable content for players. The developers introduce new designs and effects with every weapon collection. The Battle Pass has always featured different skin lines to tempt its vast player base.

Let's take a closer look at the upcoming Battle Pass skins for Valorant in Episode 6 Act 2.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass skins leaked through images

Riot Games generally makes use of theatrics and suspense when it comes to releasing new playable content with seasonal updates. The leaked images of the upcoming skin line showcase four weapon models with different cosmetics equipped. These images seem to reveal that the entire set of collections will be colorful and could potentially catch the attention of the entire community.

Upcoming Battle Pass skins

The Battle Pass collections have always been the most economic method for obtaining a healthy variety of skins. Players can directly purchase the Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points (VP) and then earn XP while playing the multiplayer title. The presence of four leaked images hints at the possibility of the upcoming weapon cosmetics being in four separate collections.

These images reveal that the upcoming weapon skins may be based on previous purchasable bundles in Valorant’s store. In fact, the design inspirations seem to be taken from fan-favorite bundles such as the Ion, Ion 2.0, and the Glitchpop collections. Nevertheless, the Battle Pass seems to contain some original skins with more subtle color palettes as well.

So far, there has been no information about the final weapon skin in Episode 6 Act 2's Battle Pass in Valorant, which features a carefully crafted melee skin in every update. This melee item could belong to any one of the featured collections and will feature similar design elements.

Players will only gain access to the Battle Pass after they purchase it. The store will go live for the new Battle Pass once the upcoming update kicks off for Episode 6 Act 2. It should be noted that the Battle Pass offers a few rewards in certain tiers that can be obtained for free.

At the time of writing this article, Riot Games have yet to officially address these leaks. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes