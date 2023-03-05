When does Valorant competitive queue end for Episode 6 Act 1 on Mumbai (India) server?

The curtains will soon fall over Valorant Episode 6 Act 1, which was released earlier this year. All eyes are now set on Act 2, which will reportedly bring a lot of fresh content and features, including a new agent called Gekko.

As the current Act, which introduced the new map Lotus, draws to a close, players’ ranks will reset and the competitive queue will stop for a few hours. The queue will end in just two days on the Mumbai server.

Competitive queue for Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 will end on March 7

Valorant players on the Mumbai server (India) have time until 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30) or 2 PM UTC, March 7, 2023, to participate in the competitive queue for Episode 6 Act 1 and achieve their desired rank.

After that set deadline, the competitive queue will come to a complete halt, and players will not be able to participate in any further ranked games until the servers are back post the scheduled maintenance.

Fortunately, avid Valorant fans do not need to worry because they will have other game modes, including Unrated, Swiftplay, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch, at their disposal to keep themselves occupied in the time frame between the closure of the competitive queue and the servers going down for maintenance. The game will become entirely inaccessible for a while after that.

Going by the previous maintenance schedule for release of new Acts, it can be assumed that the servers will go offline at about 14:00 PST, which translates to 3:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30), on March 8, 2023. The maintenance typically runs for a few hours, and Riot Games will post an announcement on the Valorant service status page before the new Act's commencement.

Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. Why settle for one, when you can have five? Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. https://t.co/2mdB1WQgox

Once the scheduled break comes to an end, players will once again have the opportunity to engage in the competitive mode. They will experience all the new content added to the game by the developers after updating to the latest version. The ranks will also be reset and players will have to play a game to get theirs back.

Riot Games certainly has a lot in store for players in the upcoming Episode 6 Act 2, with the new Initiator Gekko being one of the highlights. Agent 22 was recently showcased during the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 show match.

Besides the playable content, a variety of new skins are set to come the players' way, especially with the release of the new Battle Pass and the Oni 2.0 Collection.

While Riot Games has already unveiled the Oni 2.0, details of the Battle Pass are expected to become available in the coming days. With the release of the Vandal, Bulldog, Ares, and Frenzy skins, besides featuring a Katana skin, the developers are expanding the fan-favorite collection.

Similar to previous skin collection expansions in Valorant, the Oni 2.0 is expected to be priced at 7100 VP, while the individual gun skins may cost 1775 VP each. It is important to mention here that Riot is yet to confirm the prices.

