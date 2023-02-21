When does Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end?

Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 went live on January 10, 2023, bringing in a brand new Episode and Act filled with new in-game content and multiple changes to existing features. However, the ongoing frame is closing in on its end, which will pave the way for Episode 6 Act 2.

For those unaware, Episodes and Acts are inevitable features of Valorant’s competitive timeline. In addition to new battlepasses and weapon collections, Acts are responsible for resetting a player’s competitive rank periodically.

Rank resets are essential in a competitive FPS game. It forces players to grind their way up to the top every couple of months and prove their skill sets periodically. It also gives them a reason to consistently improve their game sense and gun power.

To help players gear up for the next competitive rank reset, the next section of this article states the end date of the current Episode 6 Act 1 in Valorant.

Here’s when Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 will expire

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Act’s coming to a close on MAR 6. You’ve got time to reach the next rank, right? Act’s coming to a close on MAR 6. You’ve got time to reach the next rank, right? https://t.co/zzcklcw4Xo

According to the in-game timer, Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 1 will end on March 6 (March 7 for Asia-Pacific and other eastern regions), meaning players still have only twelve days left to reach their goal in this Act. They must aim to reach their desired rank and complete grinding through the battlepass before the timer ends.

Once the aforementioned timer ends, players will be restricted from queuing for Competitive until the new Act begins. Other modes such as Unrated, Spike Rush, Swift Play, and more, will remain available until Riot Games takes down the game’s servers for pre-update maintenance.

Server maintenance usually lasts 1-3 hours, but Riot Games may extend the same for up to four hours, depending on the requirement. During maintenance, players will not be able to access Valorant. They can only launch the game after Riot Games completes deploying the update. Once the maintenance ends, they must download the update to continue playing the game and experience its new competitive Act.

Here’s the expected server maintenance schedule:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 14:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 14:00 PST Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 06:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 06:00 PST Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 20:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 20:00 PST Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 14:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 14:00 PST Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 06:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 06:00 PST North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 7/03/2023 at 06:00 PST

After the new Act begins and the ranks are reset, the player must complete one match to uncover his/her rank in Valorant. The new rank rating (RR) bar will start from where the player finished in the previous Act.

While Acts bring a soft rank reset, Episodes are harsher and often bring one down by multiple ranks. The first Act in an Episode brings about a hard rank reset, where the player is usually placed around one or two ranks below their previously proven skill.

Unlike Episode 6 Act 1, the upcoming Episode 6 Act 2 will only bring about a soft rank reset, allowing players to retain their rank rating and Act rank from the ongoing timeframe.

In addition to a rank reset, new battlepass, and weapon collection, the latest Act is also expected to implement influential changes in the Agent meta and map design in Valorant.

