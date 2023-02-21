Valorant reveals plans to release 3 new Agents in 2023

Some big news for the Valorant community: the first-person shooter disclosed plans to add three new agents to the existing roaster in 2023 via their official Twitter account.

Valorant's current roster includes 20 agents with unique abilities and skills. Varun Batra, also known as Harbor, was the most recent addition to the squad in Episode 5 Act 3.

Developers disclosed very little about the new agents. Only one image has been published, as well as the class to which they will belong. The following article will go through every minute detail a player should know.

Valorant producer shared details on new agents

Riot Games created the State of Agents blog to give a sneak peek at the Agent plans for 2023 via a short video on Twitter. Riot's main character producer, John Goscicki, spoke about the new agents that will be accessible, as well as details about the existing agents and how long it takes them to find their position in the current meta in Valorant.

He stated that after two and a half years, the team ultimately feels confident and has a better grasp of when and how to add new agents while still keeping the game balanced. Introducing new agents keeps the game active and fresh by piquing players' interest in learning about the new agents and discovering something new to explore.

Further, he explained that creating a new agent takes a long time because the developers must consider the game's present state and the future effect if one is introduced.

Goscicki announced that three new agents would join the game. One will be an Initiator, while the other will be a Sentinel. However, the third agent's class has not been disclosed. It could be in the early stages of development, and Riot may not be able to share the class yet, or they may want to keep the players wondering.

He later clarified that not every class will have as many agents as are added to the game to maintain a decent balance of roles and game styles, but now that they've added a lot more agents to the game, they don't need a precise one-to-one balance across all of the roles.

Finally, he hinted that agent 22 would be joining the existing roster shortly and teased a picture of an individual sitting on a terrace and getting a call from Beard Papi, a reference to Brimstone. He disclosed that the agent would have new ways to check corners, gain access to locations, and plant the spike. Aside from that, no information has been made public. Riot Games is expected to release all three Agents this year, so that we can expect more details shortly.

This is all the information published thus far. Stay tuned for more details.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 ends in early March, and Act 2 will take over after.

