Valorant teases Agent 22 with "Beard Papi" image

Valorant is filled with Agents with unique skills and abilities. That said, the latest addition to the roster is Varun Batra, popularly known as Harbor. He joined the roster in Episode 5 Act 3. However, according to recent information from Riot Games, three new Agents will arrive this year.

While the developers barely revealed any information about the upcoming Agents, they did share an image that teases one of them. All three Agents are set to arrive in 2023.

The new Valorant Agent refers to Brimstone as "Beard Papi"

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns with the latest State of the Agents to share a look at Agent plans in 2023 and yes, a tease. Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns with the latest State of the Agents to share a look at Agent plans in 2023 and yes, a tease. https://t.co/EAZ40eO9P8

Riot Games came up with its State of Agents blog in the form of a short video on Twitter. In the video, John Goscicki, Character Designer at Riot Games, spoke about the Agents currently in Valorant and the time they took to find a place in the meta.

In this event, they also spoke about the three new Agents that are set to arrive in the game. Out of the three, one will be an Initiator, the other a Sentinel. However, the class of the third Agent is still under wraps.

That said, the teaser in question depicts an individual sitting on a balcony and receiving a call from "Beard Papi." It's not hard to understand that the moniker refers to Brimstone. Moreover, since Brimstone is the leader of the Valorant Protocol, this act is probably a recruitment call.

Other than that, there's very little information available about this new Agent. The individual is also seen sitting down with a cup of bubble tea. Now, bubble tea is a common drink in Taiwan, Japan, and Korea.

Given that a Japanese Agent is already in the game, the new arrival could hail from Korea. But this is just speculation for now, and it's hard to comment on the nationality of this individual.

If Riot Games is indeed inclined to release all three Agents this year, more information about the one in the image should be available soon. It'll also be interesting to see how the players react to this character once it's released.

Harbor, for example, was assumed to be a powerful Agent in Valorant. However, once he went live, the community deemed him underwhelming. Although this Agent is slowly finding a way into the meta, it took some time for players to get used to him and his abilities.

