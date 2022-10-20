Harbor in Valorant: How to play the Indian Agent effectively on Haven

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is out with a brand new Controller Agent. The finale of the Episode has brought some promising changes that could help the shooter take the right steps in the near future. Riot Games added the fifth Controller to the roster, changing the game's meta.

Harbor's first showcase led fans to have skeptical opinions about the Agent, but now that the Indian Controller is available to be unlocked in the game, players are having a good time playing around with his kit. Harbor has the potential to thrive on certain maps like the Haven as he possesses the ability to replace Viper in certain ways.

Valorant players are still trying to get a grasp on Harbor's ability to make him work flawlessly on maps. This article will provide tips on how to play the Controller effectively in Haven.

What is Harbor's playstyle in Valorant's Haven?

Harbor is a Controller Agent with a kit that works best to disrupt an enemy's line of sight. With that being said, the Indian Agent really shines on the attacking side.

His kit is somewhat great for retakes as a defender just like any other Controllers in the game, but one can be certain that his abilities were designed for site control when attacking.

Haven is the only map in Valorant that consists of three different plant sites. It favors the attackers as they can play the rotation-game for a long time, baiting defenders to leave their posts often. Harbor is an exceptional Controller on this map considering his kit can be played out pretty aggressively.

Using Harbor's abilities to block majority of lines of sight

Harbor has been introduced to the Agent pool for a day now and players are already getting creative with their kit by applying exceptional tricks to block the enemy's lines of sight.

Harbor's arsenal includes the following abilities:

High Tide (E)

Cove (Q)

Cascade (C)

Reckoning (X) (Ultimate)

Some of the abilites from Harbor's kit can be used exceptionally well when it comes to blocking multiple angles in a map like Haven. Players can use the High Tide wall to block off C Garage and Defender Spawn at the same time. As for his other utilities, Harbor can use his Cove to block the mid-section of the map while attacking and defending.

Harbor players can also use the Cascade wall from the C-long cubby to block the enemy's vision on the back of the site on C.

As it has only been a few hours since Harbor stepped foot into Valorant's live servers, players who have unlocked the Indian Agent can try out these tricks to get the most out of his kit.

Synergizing Harbor with other Controller Agents in Valorant's Haven

Harbor's kit could be a bit limiting on Haven at times. As the site has three plant sites with large areas to cover, players may find themselves in situations where Harbor often runs out of utility after faking a single site. When this happens, the best way to play Harbor effectively is to pair him with another Controller.

Brimstone is a great Controller who could serve as the perfect support for Harbor in Haven. With three Smokes already in his kit, Brimstone can easily become the primary smoker for the team as Harbor covers other areas such as the mid-section of the map to confuse the enemies.

Harbor also works well with the likes of Viper where she can put up great post-plant Snake Bites while also using her Toxic Screen wall.

Harbor players may take a while to get a grasp of his kit in Valorant. As the Agent provides a number of smoke utilities, players can expect him to become a great attacker. Harbor's High Tide wall is somehow a better Viper wall, and is a lot more flexible than any other Controller in Valorant.

Valorant players can expect the meta to shift soon as Harbor's addition will also significantly affect the professional scene with the upcoming VCT games.

