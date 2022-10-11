What will be Harbor's expected playstyle in Valorant? Abilities, Agent roles, and more explored

After repeatedly teasing Harbor's addition to the Valorant roster, Riot Games have confirmed the new Agent's arrival soon. Fans are highly hyped to witness the Indian Agent settle into the squad amongst other talents. Fans learned what the new Agent would bring to the table through speculation and leaks.

So far, it has been confirmed what the Agent can do and what role he fits in the shooter, and amongst that information, fans even got the chance to peek at a few lore-related contents about the Agent. Some of which were officially brought forth by Riot Games.

What will be Harbor's role in the Valorant Agent pool?

Harbor will be a Controller Agent with all the information Riot Games has provided. In a recent State of the Game article, Riot hinted at a change in the Controller meta that was much needed. The post also mentioned Viper.

In a recent tweet posted by Riot Games, an image can be seen where the face of the upcoming Agent has been revealed, with Harbor being on a motorcycle and blocking bullets. It can be expected that a few of the hinted abilities indeed match his profile, such as the Bubble.

Many leaks have confirmed his abilities and tools and his role as a Controller. That said, Astra is the only Controller who has been added to the game since its release. Developers will be taking a significant step in shifting the meta by adding a fifth Controller Agent to the beloved shooter.

Players can expect Harbor to become a decently picked Agent and fit the meta with the many useful utilities he can bring to the game.

All Harbor's hinted abilities so far

The Valorant community is divided on how leaked abilities can be fake and may not make it to the game. Although harbor is confirmed to be a Controller Agent, there is a chance that all of his leaked abilities so far are inaccurate. It is recommended that fans take all the leaks regarding his abilities with a pinch of salt.

Mentioned below are all of Harbor's leaked abilities that may or may not make it to Valorant:

Vision Taker (C) - Equip a distortion wall launcher. Fire to create a small line of distortion. Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through.

Tartarus Pit (Q) - Equip a tartarus charger. Fire launches a crippling shot that deals some damage and slows players within its zone.

Bubble (E) - Equip the bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Activate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through.

Golem (X) - Equip the golem doll. Fire to throw down the doll. All radius team members will get a regeneration buff, and enemies will get a decay debuff. Lasts for a duration or until destroyed by enemies

Multiple Valorant-related Reddit pages and Twitter accounts have posted about Harbor’s arrival with the abilities, and among them, the Bubble stood out. Valorant needs a meta shift to many players, considering how Agents like Chamber rule the frontlines. Adding an Agent with the ability close to Gibralter from Apex Legends could make for a decent shift in the shooter's current meta.

When can the Valorant community expect Harbor to show up in the game?

With all the recent hints and news, Harbor is expected to enter the Valorant roster in Episode 5 Act 3. As the current Act nears its end within the next few days, there are a lot of tweaks that Riot Games have planned for the community by next season.

Most of these changes have already begun with the Flash buffs, which were done recently, and Riot Games have even mentioned in the State of the Play article how they will balance out certain Sentinels in the game.

