Mage in Valorant: All ability details leaked so far

Valorant's leaked Agent, Mage, will reportedly possess an ability close to characters from Overwatch and Apex Legends. Prominent leakers around the community have shared his kit, and fans have given mixed reactions to his utilities.

The leaked Agent was not introduced to the Valorant roster with Episode 5 Act 2, as Riot Games' primary focus in this Act is the upcoming Champions 2022 tournament.

With several leaks surfacing across the internet, fans are curious to see what Mage brings to Valorant squads and how his abilities could affect the meta.

Valorant's upcoming Agent Mage's abilities in detail

The alleged new Agent is hinted at being a Controller by the looks of his kit. His "Bubble" ability description closely resembles Gibraltar's Dome of Protection from Apex Legends and Winston's Barrier Protection from Overwatch.

The community has received no confirmation on these utilities from Riot. Fans are still confused if the "Bubble" will even be a transparent dome or if it will simply be an impenetrable smoke-like object from a Controller's kit. Theoretically, both of these abilities can vastly affect the game's meta from a tactical standpoint.

Mentioned below are the abilities leaked so far for the supposed upcoming Valorant Agent:

Vision Taker (C) - Equip a distortion wall launcher. Fire to create a small line of distortion. Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through.

Tartarus Pit (Q) - Equip a tartarus charger. Fire to launch a crippling shot that deals some damage and slows players within its zone.

Bubble (E) - Equip bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Activate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through.

Golem (X) - Equip the golem doll. Fire to throw down the doll. All teammates in the radius will get a regeneration buff, and enemies will get a decay debuff. Lasts for a duration or until destroyed by enemies.

The Agent's other abilities include a Vision Taker wall launcher. Through leaks, it is known to create a small line of distortion when walked upon.

The Valorant roster already houses similar Agents with stunning and blinding abilities. Mage's addition might reinforce this meta in the longer run.

Another of Mage's abilities, Golem, also shares a few similarities with Moira from Overwatch. If leaks are to be believed, the Golem doll can cause decay debuffs to enemies and, at the same time, provide a regeneration buff for allies.

So far, only two of his abilities have been known to share similarities with the characters of other competitive shooters.

Riot Games hasn't confirmed a release date for the upcoming Agent yet. Fans were expecting Mage's entry with the release of patch 5.04 but were mostly disappointed by the little content Riot provided for the Act.

There is a chance that the abilities for the leaked Agent Mage might get tweaked by the time he shows up on the Valorant roster.

