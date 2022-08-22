Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Hyperbeat official patch notes: Crypto goes live, ranked reset, new Battle Pass, and more

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Hyperbeat is finally here, and Respawn Entertainment will be introducing a new update in the game that will not only add a new Legend but make various changes to the title as well.

Crypto will be the new character who will be going live in the shooter, and the developers will also be adding in a new Battle Pass for the season as well as a rank reset.

The Season 2.5 update is scheduled to go live tomorrow, August 23, 2022, at 5:00 pm PDT, and will be one of the biggest patches to hit the title in quite some time now.

Apex Legends Mobile fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Respawn Entertainment’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Exploring Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 Hyperbeat's official patch notes

1) New Legend: Crypto

Crypto Abilities

Passive: Neurolink - Enemies and traps detected by your surveillance Drone are marked for your squad within 30 meters range.

Tactical: Surveillance Drone - Deploy a pilotable drone to surveil your surroundings. The drone detects enemy squads and battlefield hazards.

Ultimate: Drone EMP - Your Drone sets off an EMP blast that deals Shield damage, slows enemies and disables traps.

Crypto’s Legend Perks

Self Destruct: Destroyed drones explode after 3s, slowing and damaging enemies caught in the blast.

Hidden User: Become semi-transparent when controlling drones.

System Scan: Your drone reveals an enemy's HP and armor after 3s of scanning.

Shut Down: Your Ultimate also damages HP but cannot kill an enemy.

Lag Bomb: Your drone can launch an EMP bomb that slows and deals damage.

Salvage Operation: Your drone can retrieve items.

Battle Adaptation: Using your Finisher adds 100 points to your EVO Shield.

Restart: Using your Finisher instantly repairs your drone or reduces your Ultimate's cooldown by 30%.

Interrogator: Using your Finisher reveals the location of your target's squad on the mini map.

2) Kings Canyon Updates

Town Takeover: Pythas Theater

Pythas theater lands at Airbase in Kings Canyon.

VIP Supply Bins

New VIP supply bins can be found all across Kings Canyon! Players can open VIP Loot Crates to collect their VIP passes and gain access to crates containing powerful gear.

3) Ranked Update

With the release of Hyperbeat, the developers are introducing a new ranked split and adding in additional Ranked Rewards. With that, they are going to be resetting player rank like they did at the beginning of Distortion.

4) Apex Legends Season 3 New Battle Pass

Rhapsody’s Underground

Rhapsody’s Underground makes a scene as the new Store Vault!

Store Vault Changes

Starting during Hyperbeat, Respawn Entertainment have implemented a new mechanic to increase the drop rates for Eternal cosmetic items in the Store Vault! As palyers continue to draw from the Store Vault, the drop rates of the Eternal cosmetic items in the pool increase up to a specified cap (as outlined in the in-game Store Vault odds disclosures).

The increased drop rates will reset after players pull an Eternal cosmetic item.

5) Apex Legends Mobile S3 bug fixes and improvements

Optimized the volume of Rhapsody's tactical and ultimate abilities to reduce interference to squadmates.

Fixed an issue where Rhapsody’s Legend selection VO would not play properly.

Fixed an issue where Gibraltar’s Dome Shield would persist if affected by Fade’s Ultimate ability.

Fixed an Issue where Loba’s Black Market would not be destroyed by Airdrop supply bins or Replicator Drops.

Fixed an issue where Loba’s Black Market would leave residual VFX after disappearing.

Hack mode adjustment: ADS beam color changed from blue to red.

Optimized minor zipline interactions.

Optimized terrain collision including climbing actions and other movements on box-shaped terrain.

Fixed several forbidden zone issues on Kings Canyon.

Fixed several areas with unclimbable terrain on Kings Canyon.

Fixed several areas of the map causing movement issues that caused players to become stuck.

Fixed an issue that enabled Loba to access out-of-bounds areas with her bracelet.

Fixed some out-of-bounds areas that players were able to access.

Anti-cheat improvements.

Improved emulator bypass detection.

Optimized the in-game messaging violation detection algorithm

Added sanction strategy for teaming behaviors with cheaters

Fixed some special characters not visible in-game

Many other fixes and improvements

