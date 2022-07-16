Who is the voice actor for Rhapsody in Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile translates the astoundingly popular battle royale first-person shooter to the phone game market with great success. Along with the faithful adaptation, the mobile game has introduced a few exclusive playable characters to entice new players to take out their phones.

Rhapsody is the latest character in the mobile port of this groundbreaking title. Real name Linh My Vo, Rhapsody is a DJ from the planet Solace who seeks to free her family from debt. She's a support legend who helps players get into battle quickly, hear enemies coming and evade detection with her ult.

The voice actor for Rhapsody in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has worked with some of the most prolific and iconic vocal talents in the anime and gaming world. Big names like Roger Craig Smith (Mirage) and Erika Ishii (Valkyrie) have been involved, and now another huge talent has joined the fold.

Rhapsody is portrayed by Xanthe Huynh, a great performer who has been in the anime dubbing business since the nineties. With well over a hundred credits to her name, hardcore anime fans almost certainly recognized Huynh's voice.

Huynh's first big role was in the 1995 Viz Media dub of Sailor Moon. She played PallaPalla, one of the Amazoness Quartet and part of the villainous Dead Moon Circus.

Xanthe Huynh has significant roles in some of the biggest anime series in the world. Fans of Hunter x Hunter will recall her voice in the role of Alluka Zoldyck. Killua's terrifying little sister is brought to life by Huynh's chilling upbeat high-pitched tone.

However, the role most anime fans recall Huynh for is that of Nagisa Momoe in Puella Magi Madoka Magica. The character appeared in the third movie and made a huge impression that stayed with the hardcore fanbase.

Though she's in a ton of anime series, Huynh has a long history in video games as well. Her early roles in video games mostly take place in anime titles such as Hyperdimmension Neptunia, but she's since popped up elsewhere.

Fire Emblem fans might recall Huynh's voice from her performance as Marianne in Three Houses and the related side-games. The shy, soft-spoken representative of the Golden Deer is an iconic character and wouldn't be the same without Huynh in the role.

By far her biggest video game role before Apex Legends Mobile was her performance as Haru Okumura in Persona 5. The Persona games are massive hits, and she makes a huge impression as a member of the Phantom Thieves.

Haru is known as the Beauty Thief and she joined the cast after the team targeted her wealthy father. Huynh portrays the character in the original game, as well as in Persona 5 Strikers and Dancing in Starlight.

Xanthe Huynh is an immensely accomplished voice actor and a welcome addition to the Apex Legends Mobile cast. Fans will have to wait and see who else joins the fold when Apex Legends Mobile adds its next powerful character.

