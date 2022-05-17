On May 17, 2022, Apex Legends Mobile hit the app stores for Android and iOS. It is set to bring in a whole new generation of gamers to the popular battle royale developed by Respawn Entertainment.

Though it is essentially the same game, there are a few key differences, such as third-person view and exclusive content that will cater to the mobile playerbase. But not everything is making its way to Apex Legends Mobile.

The roster, for example, will only include 10 Legends; nine were previously released on console/PC, and the tenth is mobile-exclusive. Newcastle is not amongst them. Going off of the current roster, here are the best Legends to use in Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile: the best Legends to play

Caustic - Defensive

The Poison Man himself. It is not surprising that Caustic would make it to this list, considering his particular playstyle. However, keep in mind that Caustic needs the right player to make it work, like a good sense of the map and enemy positioning.

Part of the enjoyment of playing Caustic comes from his deadly poisonous abilities via Nox Gas. It bypasses shields, damages health directly, and can flush out enemies when released at key choke points.

Bloodhound - Recon

Bloodhound not only serves as one of the best legends to use in Apex Legends Mobile, but is also an ideal choice for new players. Their kit is easily understood and has great potential for nurturing a team player attitude rather than a lone wolf style.

The character's ability to highlight clues left behind by enemy players is simple and straightforward, and can be a godsend for setting up potential plays. When players get comfortable playing Bloodhound, the ultimate, Beast of Hunt, is a fun tool for chasing down enemies.

Lifeline - Support

A support-based character like Lifeline is extremely important in Apex Legends Mobile, despite the game’s fast-paced gameplay. Lifeline ’s healing abilities are incredibly helpful, thanks to her accompanying drone. And her ultimate, Care Package, is a nice addition for high-quality loot.

Most importantly of all, Lifeline can revive two allies at once, also thanks to her drone. That alone is a game-changer due to the potential of flipping a possible loss into a win.

Wraith - Offensive

Wraith is who players should single out if they’re looking to make clutch plays. But like Caustic, she needs a skilled player to take full advantage of her kit. Use Into the Void at the wrong time and watch as it turns from a 3v3 to a 2v3.

A good Wraith knows how to separate a single enemy player, corner them and secure a kill, then phase out to return to safety. Just keep in mind that enemies can use her Dimensional Rifts too.

Honorable Mention: Fade

Never heard of Fade? It would be surprising otherwise. Fade is mobile-exclusive to Apex Legends Mobile and was designed with phones and tablets in mind. His kit is designed with mobility in mind, along with a serving of disruption.

Slipstream : Gains a boost of speed after sliding.

: Gains a boost of speed after sliding. Flashback : Teleports Fade back to a previous position from 2 seconds ago; reloads his primary weapon; gains invulnerability for the duration.

: Teleports Fade back to a previous position from 2 seconds ago; reloads his primary weapon; gains invulnerability for the duration. Phase Chamber: Tosses out a projectile; sends enemies (and allies) to the void for the duration. While inside, everyone is slowed and no one can hurt each other.

The best time to try Fade out is now, while everyone is learning the idiosyncrasies of Apex Legends Mobile. If Fade isn’t your cup of tea, then take the others on this list for a spin instead; they are tried and true.

