5 best phones to play Apex Legends Mobile

EA Games will launch Apex Legends Mobile worldwide today, May 17, which is a port of their most popular battle royale shooter game with millions of players every day. It will be a direct competitor to Battlegrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty: Mobile.

According to EA Games, it will be an entirely different game compared to the console and PC versions. It has changes that cater to mobiles with streamlined controls and various optimizations in gameplay. Even though the game is highly optimized, you will need a phone strong enough to run the game smoothly. The minimum requirements by EA Games for Apex Legends Mobile are:

For Android:

Chipset: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ MediaTek Helio P20/Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB of free space

At least 2 GB RAM

For iOS:

iPhone 6S

OS version: 11.0

CPU: A9

4 GB of free space

At least 2 GB RAM

These specifications will merely run the game in the minimum settings at manageable frame rates. The game will best run on the listed devices below.

Note: The prices and specifications are for the top models only.

Top 5 phones to play Apex Legends Mobile

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $1,899

Battery: 4400 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 7.6-inch 2268 x 832p

Main Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers a unique gaming experience with its big screen that is 7.6 inches when unfolded, giving more space for on-screen controls. This is the third generation of folding phones by Samsung, which feels more refined than ever.

The phone's aspect ratio is an odd 22.5:18, which works surprisingly well for games. It gives players the ability to see more of the top and sides, giving them additional situational awareness, which will be helpful while playing Apex Legends Mobile.

2) iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max

Cost: $1550

Battery: 4352 mAh

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 6 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.7-inch 2778 x 1284p

Main Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best phone in Apple's 13 series, with top-notch specifications and a bigger battery and screen. It's the most suitable iPhone for gaming as it has a five-core GPU, the fastest CPU by Apple, and a ProMotion Super Retina XDR display which will display games at their best, running at 120Hz.

Though it is a pricey option, it will be able to run Apex Legends Mobile in the highest settings without it ever lagging.

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro (Image via OnePlus)

Cost: $999

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.7-inch 3216 x 1440p

Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

For its price, it is the best Android smartphone on the market. With the latest specifications packed into it, paired with an AMOLED display and LTPO technology that ensures the fast 120Hz screen does not eat up battery too fast, it is specifically designed to cater to gaming needs.

Moreover, this phone has GPA and O-Sync technology that reduces frame rate fluctuations and increases syncing speed between the processor and display when gaming, which reduces the touch response by up to 30 milliseconds. These features make this phone one of the best for Apex Legends Mobile.

4) ASUS ROG Phone 5

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Image via ASUS)

Cost: $999

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 16 GB

Display: 144 Hz, 6.78-inch 2448 x 1080p

Main Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

A smartphone by ASUS that is overkill but has all the essential features that will only help while gaming. It offers a headphone jack, virtual and physical controls, twin batteries, a 144Hz display, and excellent front-facing speakers. The device also has a fast touch sampling rate of 300Hz, which means it will respond to touches and swipes with minimal latency, giving you a slight advantage while playing Apex Legends Mobile.

ASUS also offers various hardware that will further improve the gaming experience. The AeroActive Cooler 5 is a fan that is attached to the phone which sits directly on the CPU and keeps the temperature 10 degrees Celsius cooler, and it also adds two physical buttons. You can also attach an ASUS gamepad called the Kunai 3, making the smartphone a handheld console.

5) Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony Xperia 1 III (Image via YouTube)

Cost: $1,199

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.5-inch 3840 x 1644p

Main Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP

This is the most underrated smartphone on the market, which isn't a gaming phone but has all the features a gamer would love to have. First, it has a 4K display that runs at 120Hz, which is rare to see on smartphones, and Apex Legends Mobile will look stunning in the highest settings. Moreover, it has an aspect ratio of 21:9, suitable for battle royale games as it offers a bigger FOV.

The device features top-notch specifications, a MicroSD slot, and a headphone jack, which is something gamers cannot find in flagship phones nowadays.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu