Every Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 Ranked Reward

Apex Legends Mobile has gone through years of updates and cosmetic unlockables with many exciting options. The game's mobile version is brand new, and it's continuing that classic trend with its new rewards.

The phone iteration of Respawn's hit battle royale first-person shooter is in its first season, introducing various new options. Players hoping to show off their skills will find a classic tiered reward system in their hands.

Season 1 Ranked Rewards in Apex Legends Mobile

There are eight ranks in Apex Legends Mobile's Ranked mode, each with a reward or two for reaching their levels. Players must enter Ranked matches and win to ascend to the next precious metal and proudly display their achievements with each success.

Players begin at Iron, a default rank that has no rewards. The following ranks unlock rewards that can be used in gameplay. It'll take a while to unlock these ranks and get the rewards.

Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum come with a unique Holo Spray. These resemble the rank icon present on the Ranked matches screen. These sprays can be placed on the game world and mark the user as a more skilled player in any of these four ranks.

Holo Sprays were introduced in Apex Legends Season 6 as a new unlockable. These are throwable devices that can be tossed to the floor. They project the selected image in the game. Other players can like the spray with the ping function.

The three final ranks are Diamond, Master I, and Predator, and they also come with rewards. These three ranks come with their own Holo Sprays, representing their icons.

The final three ranks also come with unique trails which appear behind the player's character as they exit the dropship and fall to the game arena. These unique trails are visible as players fly to their chosen starting point.

The final unlockable for these three ranks is Avatar Frames, which go around the character portrait in the match's beginning and end screens. These unlockable cosmetics mark a player out as elite and successful before showing off their skills in the match.

Unlocking Ranks in Apex Legends Mobile

Players only have a couple of months to rise through the ranks and claim the offered rewards. Season one of Apex Legends Mobile concludes in July of this year, so players will need to start grinding early and often.

Players can only ascend through the ranks by winning or placing highly in Ranked Matches. Apex Legends Mobile players need to risk it all to climb and claim their rewards.

