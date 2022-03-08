Apex Legends Mobile regional soft launch is live: All you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile soft launch is live in a few selected regions and this is the first major launch before the game gets a global launch later this year. Apex Legends is a popular free-to-play BR title by Respawn Entertainment, which is available on console and PC. After a long wait, Apex Legends is finally on mobile and a ton of content creators are already hyping up the release after the initial delay last week.

Players from selected countries can participate in the soft launch by downloading the game from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Participating countries in Apex Legends Mobile soft launch and more

Below are all the c ountries that are participating in the ongoing regional launch of the title:

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Indonesia

Mexico

Peru

Argentina

Colombia

Players who play this soft launch version should remember that their progress will not be carried over to the global version when it is launched. However, there are a few perks they can carry over from this regional launch, which will distinguish them from other new players who drop in for the first time after the global launch later this year.

There are banner frames and weapon charms that players can unlock for free in this regional launch and those cosmetics will be added to the player's account after the global launch. All the items that are bought from the in-game store in the soft launch version will be turned into in-game currency once the game gets a global release. Therefore, players will lose all the cosmetics they purchase but all their currency will be returned to them so they can re-invest and get them back if they wish to.

Furthermore, players who spend money in the regional launch will get a 25% bonus in-game currency credited to their accounts once the game gets global. All players will have to do is log into the game with the same account.

Apex Legends Mobile also has multiplayer support that players can enjoy from a variety of modes like Team DeathMatch, Mini Battle Royale, 3v3 Arenas, and also compete in Ranked Battle Royale matches.

Player should keep an eye out on the social media platforms of Respawn Entertainment and Apex Legends for more future updates.

