When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass go live this week in Mumbai (India) server

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is just around the corner. It is set to bring a plethora of changes and additions to the game. Being the final Act for Episode 5, the developers have ensured that fans receive the best in terms of content. Hence, the upcoming update is set to bring in a new Battlepass (BP), user-interface changes, and the addition of a new Controller Agent called 'Harbor.'

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter title where two teams of five players each compete using 'Agents' with unique abilities and tools. These allow them to gain a competitive edge against their opponents in the match. So far, the title has seen five Episodes, with each containing three Acts.

This article takes a closer look into Episode 5 Act 3 and provides information on when one will be able to get their hands on the new Battlepass.

Everything players need to know about Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass

The upcoming Battlepass will be bringing exciting rewards for all players. These include new weapon skins, sprays, player cards, gun buddies, and more. With Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting for the new BP to drop along with the Indian Agent 'Harbor'.

When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass go live in India?

The Battlepass for the final Act of Episode 5 goes live on October 19 in India. Mumbai (India) servers will be going offline for maintenance on 19/10/2022 at 02:30 IST. After a couple of hours, depending on the update size, they will be back online with the latest updates and the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass will go live.

When does Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass go live in other regions?

Depending on the time zone, the date for other regions can be either October 18 or October 19. Here is the downtime schedule for other regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 18/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

What is included in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass?

The upcoming Battlepass will consist of 50 premium tiers and several free rewards. It will cost players 1000 VP to access the premium items, which is around $10 in real currency.

Apart from several player cards, sprays, gun buddies, and titles, players will also be getting Radianite points and three different lines of weapon skins - Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey. Each is distinctive and adds a unique flair to the guns.

Episode 5 has been a breath of fresh air for players with a new map, weapon skins, and now finally a new Agent. Fans of the title are now eagerly waiting to find out what's in store for them in the next Act.

