Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Oct 14, 2022 02:19 AM IST
All Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is just around the corner. Each Episode consists of three Acts. Being the final Act of Episode 5, the developers have ensured the very best in content for all its fans. Along with a new Agent called 'Harbor', the upcoming Valorant Act brings in a refreshed user interface and a new Battlepass.

This Battlepass includes exciting rewards and goodies that can be earned by playing and collecting experience points. From weapon skins to free Radianite points, all can be achieved by progressing through the 50 available tiers and five bonus Epilogue tiers.

This article takes a closer look into all the rewards available in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: All Battlepass premium and free rewards

The upcoming Battlepass will consist of 50 premium tiers and plenty of free items. To access those, players will have to shell 1000 VP, which is approximately 10$ in real currency.

Upon purchase of the Battlepass, players will have access to all the premium tiers with unique rewards. Moreover, they will also get an XP boost, which enables them to progress through the Battlepass quicker.

However, that's not all. If players don't wish to pay for the Battlepass, they can avail the free items as well, which includes cosmetics such as cards, gun buddies, a weapon skin, and more.

Here are all the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass tiers:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Tier 1-5 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Rune Stone Marshall
  2. Rune Stone Buddy
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Sneakerhead Card
  5. Iridian Thorn Judge

Free

  1. Icebox Schema Card
  2. 10 Radianite Points

Tier 6-10 rewards

Tier 6-10 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. No Vision Spray
  2. Written in the Stars Spray
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Written in the Stars: Sova Card
  5. Starlit Odyssey Guardian

Free

  1. Episode 5 // 3 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Tier 11-15 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Rune Stone Card
  2. Unconditional Surrender Spray
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Shell Song Buddy
  5. Rune Stone Bulldog

Free

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Cursed Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Tier 16-20 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Iridian Thorn Sheriff
  2. Harbor ID Card
  3. Surprise! Its a Tiger Spray
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Rune Stone Shorty

Free

  1. Simple Instructions Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Tier 21-25 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. I Sleep Spray
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. Ornamental Commander Buddy
  4. Fascinating Spray
  5. Starlit Odyssey Vandal

Free

  1. Unearthed: The Mask Card
  2. 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Tier 26-30 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Fill Your Card Spray
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. Always Watching Spray
  4. Iridian Thorn Card
  5. Iridian Thorn Bucky

Free

  1. Corbin's Light Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Tier 31-35 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Unearthed: The Gauntlet Card
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. Halo Halo Buddy
  4. Mind Blown Spray
  5. Starlit Odyssey Spectre

Free

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Icy Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Valorant Tier 36-40 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Hawk Out Spray
  2. Star Lotus Buddy
  3. Unstoppable // Omen Card
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Rune Stone Odin

Free

  1. Treat Those Burns Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Tier 41-45 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Unearthed: The Bracelet Card
  3. See You Next Round Spray
  4. Sketchy AFK Spray
  5. Iridian Thorn Operator

Free

  1. Can't Break Me Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Valorant Tier 46-50 rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Breach's Approval Spray
  2. Iridian Thorn Buddy
  3. Grand Designs Card
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Iridian Thorn Blade

Free

  1. Starlit Odyssey Ghost
  2. Astral Conduit Card

Epilogue rewards

Free

  1. Shell Song Buddy
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Sneakerhead Card
The current Battlepass will last until October 18. Post which, the game's server will go offline for maintenance. Once the maintenance is complete, the servers will go live with Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 with all the rewards mentioned above.

