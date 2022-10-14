Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is just around the corner. Each Episode consists of three Acts. Being the final Act of Episode 5, the developers have ensured the very best in content for all its fans. Along with a new Agent called 'Harbor', the upcoming Valorant Act brings in a refreshed user interface and a new Battlepass.
This Battlepass includes exciting rewards and goodies that can be earned by playing and collecting experience points. From weapon skins to free Radianite points, all can be achieved by progressing through the 50 available tiers and five bonus Epilogue tiers.
This article takes a closer look into all the rewards available in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: All Battlepass premium and free rewards
The upcoming Battlepass will consist of 50 premium tiers and plenty of free items. To access those, players will have to shell 1000 VP, which is approximately 10$ in real currency.
Upon purchase of the Battlepass, players will have access to all the premium tiers with unique rewards. Moreover, they will also get an XP boost, which enables them to progress through the Battlepass quicker.
However, that's not all. If players don't wish to pay for the Battlepass, they can avail the free items as well, which includes cosmetics such as cards, gun buddies, a weapon skin, and more.
Here are all the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass tiers:
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Rune Stone Marshall
- Rune Stone Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sneakerhead Card
- Iridian Thorn Judge
Free
- Icebox Schema Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- No Vision Spray
- Written in the Stars Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Written in the Stars: Sova Card
- Starlit Odyssey Guardian
Free
- Episode 5 // 3 Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Rune Stone Card
- Unconditional Surrender Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Shell Song Buddy
- Rune Stone Bulldog
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Cursed Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Iridian Thorn Sheriff
- Harbor ID Card
- Surprise! Its a Tiger Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Rune Stone Shorty
Free
- Simple Instructions Spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- I Sleep Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Ornamental Commander Buddy
- Fascinating Spray
- Starlit Odyssey Vandal
Free
- Unearthed: The Mask Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Fill Your Card Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Always Watching Spray
- Iridian Thorn Card
- Iridian Thorn Bucky
Free
- Corbin's Light Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Unearthed: The Gauntlet Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Halo Halo Buddy
- Mind Blown Spray
- Starlit Odyssey Spectre
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Icy Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Hawk Out Spray
- Star Lotus Buddy
- Unstoppable // Omen Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Rune Stone Odin
Free
- Treat Those Burns Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- Unearthed: The Bracelet Card
- See You Next Round Spray
- Sketchy AFK Spray
- Iridian Thorn Operator
Free
- Can't Break Me Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Breach's Approval Spray
- Iridian Thorn Buddy
- Grand Designs Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Iridian Thorn Blade
Free
- Starlit Odyssey Ghost
- Astral Conduit Card
Epilogue rewards
Free
- Shell Song Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sneakerhead Card
The current Battlepass will last until October 18. Post which, the game's server will go offline for maintenance. Once the maintenance is complete, the servers will go live with Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 with all the rewards mentioned above.