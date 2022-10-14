Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is just around the corner. Each Episode consists of three Acts. Being the final Act of Episode 5, the developers have ensured the very best in content for all its fans. Along with a new Agent called 'Harbor', the upcoming Valorant Act brings in a refreshed user interface and a new Battlepass.

This Battlepass includes exciting rewards and goodies that can be earned by playing and collecting experience points. From weapon skins to free Radianite points, all can be achieved by progressing through the 50 available tiers and five bonus Epilogue tiers.

This article takes a closer look into all the rewards available in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: All Battlepass premium and free rewards

The upcoming Battlepass will consist of 50 premium tiers and plenty of free items. To access those, players will have to shell 1000 VP, which is approximately 10$ in real currency.

Upon purchase of the Battlepass, players will have access to all the premium tiers with unique rewards. Moreover, they will also get an XP boost, which enables them to progress through the Battlepass quicker.

However, that's not all. If players don't wish to pay for the Battlepass, they can avail the free items as well, which includes cosmetics such as cards, gun buddies, a weapon skin, and more.

Here are all the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass tiers:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Tier 1-5 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Rune Stone Marshall Rune Stone Buddy 10 Radianite Points Sneakerhead Card Iridian Thorn Judge

Free

Icebox Schema Card 10 Radianite Points

Tier 6-10 rewards

Tier 6-10 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

No Vision Spray Written in the Stars Spray 10 Radianite Points Written in the Stars: Sova Card Starlit Odyssey Guardian

Free

Episode 5 // 3 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Tier 11-15 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Rune Stone Card Unconditional Surrender Spray 10 Radianite Points Shell Song Buddy Rune Stone Bulldog

Free

10 Radianite Points Cursed Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Tier 16-20 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Iridian Thorn Sheriff Harbor ID Card Surprise! Its a Tiger Spray 10 Radianite Points Rune Stone Shorty

Free

Simple Instructions Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Tier 21-25 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

I Sleep Spray 10 Radianite Points Ornamental Commander Buddy Fascinating Spray Starlit Odyssey Vandal

Free

Unearthed: The Mask Card 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Tier 26-30 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Fill Your Card Spray 10 Radianite Points Always Watching Spray Iridian Thorn Card Iridian Thorn Bucky

Free

Corbin's Light Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Tier 31-35 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Unearthed: The Gauntlet Card 10 Radianite Points Halo Halo Buddy Mind Blown Spray Starlit Odyssey Spectre

Free

10 Radianite Points Icy Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Valorant Tier 36-40 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Hawk Out Spray Star Lotus Buddy Unstoppable // Omen Card 10 Radianite Points Rune Stone Odin

Free

Treat Those Burns Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Tier 41-45 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points Unearthed: The Bracelet Card See You Next Round Spray Sketchy AFK Spray Iridian Thorn Operator

Free

Can't Break Me Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Valorant Tier 46-50 rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Breach's Approval Spray Iridian Thorn Buddy Grand Designs Card 10 Radianite Points Iridian Thorn Blade

Free

Starlit Odyssey Ghost Astral Conduit Card

Epilogue rewards

Free

Shell Song Buddy 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points Sneakerhead Card

The current Battlepass will last until October 18. Post which, the game's server will go offline for maintenance. Once the maintenance is complete, the servers will go live with Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 with all the rewards mentioned above.

