All free rewards in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass

Riot Games has undoubtedly kept things interesting for Valorant fans worldwide by regularly releasing new components to the game. Every two months, a new Act is added to the game, and every six months, a new Episode is added, bringing with it a slew of new cosmetics, map improvements, new agents, collections, and more.

Valorant Battlepass (BP) is a simple way for gamers to obtain cosmetics by playing the game. While these Passes cannot be obtained for free, they are a significantly cheaper and faster means of obtaining certain fantastic weapon skins in the game.

With the release of Episode 5 Act 3 imminent, players will obtain a fresh new Battlepass, which will include three new weapon sets, a plethora of Radianite points, player cards, gun buddies, and other goodies.

The new Valorant Battlepass and what's in store

The current Battlepass ends on October 18, 2022, and the game will resume play after a little downtime. Once the servers are restored and the new season begins, the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 BP will be available for purchase within the game. This season's BP, like all others, will cost players 1000 VP and include two distinct tracks.

The first is a premium track that will only be available to those who have purchased the Battlepass. There's also a free track; however, it only features a few cosmetics. Collecting the prizes from BP's free track requires no purchase at all.

Players should anticipate Episode 5 Act 3's Pass, like the last Battlepass in the game, to provide at least three skinlines for various weapons. Players should also keep in mind that weapon skins are not available in the Item Shop. So the only way to obtain these skins is to buy the Battlepass and then level it up.

Valorant's newest Battlepass will also contain an Epilogue with five more tiers awarding 30 Radianite Points and cosmetics. The premium edition will have an XP increase, allowing players to reach the top tier faster. The awards available through this Act's Battlepass via the free route are listed below.

Free Track

■ Simple Instructions Spray

■ Unearthed: The Mask Card

■ Astral Conduit Card

■ Can’t Break Me Buddy

■ Corbin’s Light Buddy

■ Starlit Odyssey Ghost with Variants

■ ¡VAMOS! Title

While Battle Pass remains a highlight for Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, Varun Batra, aka Harbor, is perhaps the season's biggest highlight. It's been a long time since the game introduced a new controller agent.

Harbor will be a controller, according to Riot Games. Although the community is eager to test out this new agent, their actual feelings about Harbor will be known once he is released.

For the time being, Harbor is slated to go live on October 18 alongside Episode 5 Act 3. Riot Games is unlikely to delay the introduction of a season or a fresh new agent because they have never done it before. The devs have also set up a gameplay reveal trailer for October 13 at 8 am PT. Given these developments, it's doubtful there will be any delay in the release of the agent or the new Act.

