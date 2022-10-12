5 tips to make the most of the Operator in Valorant

The Valorant arsenal consists of a variety of weapons that players can choose from according to their playstyle. The Operator happens to be a popular pick among those who love to play certain Agents such as Chamber and Jett. Naturally, the Sniper rifle shines in their hands since they are designed to wield the rifle for maximum efficiency.

Many players struggle to use the Operator as it requires essential skills. The sniper is inspired by the AWP from CS: GO and is a replica of the rifle. However, Riot Games designed it with various conditions in mind as its equip and reload speeds are significantly slower when compared to CS: GO's AWP.

This article will go through five important tips that players can use to get the most out of the Operator in Valorant.

Note: The points in the article reflect the author's opinions

5 tips on how to play with Operator in Valorant

5) Find your zoomed-in sensitivity

The Operator in Valorant provides two different zooming optics. It has the most different ADS (Aim Down Sights) sensitivity. It is recommended that players try different sensitivities in the shooting range until they can find the one that suits them.

There are a variety of playstyles that gamers adapt to while using the Operator. It is only natural that the choice of sensitivity will differ from player to player. Finding the correct sensitivity for zoomed-in optic weapons such as the one mentioned above can deliver huge improvements.

4) Avoid moving while shooting

The Operator is designed in a way that players need to be stationary at all times in order to be accurate. Meaning, running and gunning is certainly not an option when using the Sniper rifle. It demands extreme accuracy from the user and the chances of missing shots on enemies while running are high.

It is recommended that players stay stationary while taking their shot and relocate once they have either missed a kill or secured one.

3) Hold off-angles

Holding unpredictable angles in Valorant can reward a player in a variety of ways, and even more so when using the Operator. Off-angles are areas where one usually does not expect to see an enemy. Gamers can use this to their advantage by playing these angles with the Sniper rifle to secure a kill.

The Operator can one-shot kill an enemy as long as it is shot above the legs. The rifle user will not have to worry about hitting the head but only needs to be unseen to catch their enemy off-guard.

2) Play Agents designed for the Operator

Riot Games ensured that certain Agents would rule out lobbies with the Operator in Valorant. Chamber and Jett thrive when it comes to using this Sniper rifle due to their extremely efficient get-out-of-jail-free card abilities. The former excels at using the weapon paired with his Rendezvous.

Jett also tops the list when it comes to handling the Operator. Her Dash can open up a window of opportunities. She originally ruled the game with it until the addition of Chamber. Despite the changes made to her Dash, she can still handle the weapon with ease.

1) Be patient

The Operator is the most expensive weapon in Valorant. Losing it can break the team's economy. It is recommended that players handle the Sniper rifle with patience and hold angles without showing much aggression. In addition, it can be rewarding to catch an opponent peeking at the angle off-guard.

Patience is key when it comes to running the Operator. Most professional players make sure not to slice into territory with the weapon as it is hard to land shots in close-quarter fights.

Players can apply the aforementioned tips to improve their gameplay in Valorant while using the Operator. While these tips may help players in winning fights with the weapon, one must understand that there are a lot of other playstyles out there that can also help achieve better results with the Sniper rifle.

