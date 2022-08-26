5 best Valorant pros who have mastered the Operator

The Operator in Valorant is a high-risk, high-reward weapon. In the hands of the right player, it can be devastating to the enemies.

With its one-shot, one-kill power over most ranges, the Operator becomes an excellent choice, especially on the defending side. Having an Operator in your team can almost guarantee you that first pick, which grants your team a player advantage.

However, for the Operator to truly shine, the user with the Operator must not miss. This is what makes it so risky.

If you miss your shots, you are most certainly dead because of the time it takes to shoot the next bullet. Thus, the Operator can only truly shine in the hands of the right gamer.

Playing with it isn’t the most challenging task in the world, but to master it is a whole new ball game. Only the best of the best Operator players in the game have truly honed their skills in using this sniper rifle.

Five best Valorant professional players with Operator

5) Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

This Canadian gamer of Vietnamese descent currently plays for Sentinels. He is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive who played for the North American team, Cloud 9.

Tenz’s mastery of the game’s movement system, combined with his quick reaction time, makes him one of the best Operator users. He shreds through his enemies with the sniper rifle, and his raw aiming skills ensure that he rarely misses a shot.

4) Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

f0rsakeN is an Indonesian player who currently represents Paper Rex. He is a fan favorite in the SEA region and is deadly with the Operator.

f0rsakeN on Jett is a beast. Hand him an Operator, and he turns into an absolute monster.

With a genuinely great aim and game sense, f0rsakeN punishes his enemies anytime he gets his hands on the Operator.

3) Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo

Formerly known as Spyder, Sayaplayer is a South Korean who currently plays for The Guard. He was previously a professional Overwatch player for Florida Mayhem.

Sayaplayer’s aim is crisp, and he never misses. Known for his godly aim in Overwatch and Valorant, this Asian star is a force to be reckoned with.

His quick thinking and raw talent ensured his rise quickly in the game’s pro scene, making him one of the best Jett players in the NA region.

2) Mehmet Yagız “cNed” ipek

The next player on this list doesn’t need any introduction. cNed is a Turkish gamer who currently plays for Acend.

This flashy Jett player made history with his team at the Valorant Champions 2021 by becoming the event’s first winner. His mastery over the game’s movement, aim, and game sense has rightfully earned him the title of a ‘Valorant God.’

1) Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

yay is an American player who currently turns out for OpTic Gaming. A former CS: GO gamer, he has quickly risen to the top of the charts in Valorant.

He is so good at the game that the community has often stated that he looks like he is smurfing against professional players. yay’s unbelievable and snappy aim made him one of the best Jett players, earning him the title ‘El Diablo.’

Although we see him mainly on Chamber nowadays, he doesn’t stop amazing us with his insane and mind-boggling Operator plays.

Valorant’s professional scene has many great Operator users but to be able to do it consistently is what makes them great. A handful of them can use this weapon effectively, but learning how to use it in different scenarios and matches can be the game changer your team needs.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s personal opinions.

