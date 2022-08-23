Valorant Champions 2022 tickets: Official release date, price, how to buy, and more

Valorant Champions 2022, a grand showdown featuring world-class teams, will kick off on August 31, 2022. This tournament will feature the top 16 sides from around the globe who have shown their immense prowess throughout the year.

The competition will be conducted in a LAN format, with live viewers being able to see the teams compete upfront in Istanbul, Turkey. With tickets on sale, those wanting to attend can grab the opportunity.

Here's how fans can get their hands on a ticket for Valorant Champions 2022, along with its cost and location.

All information on VCT Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul tickets

The tickets for VCT Champions 2022 will be up for grabs from August 24, 2022 at 7:00 am PT (17:00 TRT). Set prices for tickets have been listed below:

Group Stage: Ground floor (100 TL or 5.53 USD) and bleachers (120 TL or 6.64 USD).

Ground floor (100 TL or 5.53 USD) and bleachers (120 TL or 6.64 USD). Lower Bracket Semifinal and Upper Final: Ground Floor (150 TL or 8.30 USD) and bleachers (200 TL or 11.06 USD)

Ground Floor (150 TL or 8.30 USD) and bleachers (200 TL or 11.06 USD) Lower Bracket Final: Ground Floor (150 TL or 8.30 USD) and bleachers (200 TL or 11.06 USD)

Ground Floor (150 TL or 8.30 USD) and bleachers (200 TL or 11.06 USD) Grand Final: Ground Floor (150 TL or 8.30 USD) and bleachers (200 TL or 11.06 USD)

However, fans must remember that the above mentioned prices are not inclusive of taxes, so a price hike is possible.

Fans across the globe can get their tickets online from Biletix. To do so, they must create an account on the website and proceed to make a purchase. As for the location, the renowned tournament will be held in the Volkswagen Arena.

Viewers who are interested in seeing the Valorant Champions 2022 live show can check out the following schedule:

Bracket Stage (September 9-13, 2022) starting from 17:00 TRT

(September 9-13, 2022) starting from 17:00 TRT Lower Bracket Semifinals and Upper Final (September 16, 2022) starting from 17:00 TRT

(September 16, 2022) starting from 17:00 TRT Lower Final (September 17, 2022) starting from 17:00 TRT

(September 17, 2022) starting from 17:00 TRT Grand Final (September 18, 2022) starting from 17:00 TRT

Anyone above the age of 16 is eligible to watch the Valorant Champions 2022 live at the set venue. For those unaware, the game is rated 16+, thus justifying the age limit for watching the tournament. With fans anticipating a spectacle, the competition will arrive with a lot of expectations.

