Valorant Harbor guide: All ability timings and how to use them effectively in any scenario

Valorant is turning over its pages to Episode 5 Act 3 and refreshing the competitive and ranked scene with it. This new chapter in Valorant will debut with a new Controller, Harbor, who happens to be of Indian origin. The update is scheduled for October 18 for all fans, after which everyone can start their quest to unlock this new Agent and get their hands-on experience.

Harbor uses an elemental artifact that enables him to utilize the power of water. His tool kit will enable players to take control of sites more creatively with high tides and is sure to make waves in Riot’s First Person title.

How to utilize Valorant Harbor’s abilities effectively in different situations

Harbor could prove to be one of the most flexible Controllers Valorant has ever seen. While the newest addition to the roster does not look like much, he has the potential to be a fast-paced and aggressive Agent. Fans are yet to experience the Agent individually, so this breakdown of his abilities in different situations should provide some clarity.

Harbor uses ancient technology that grants him elemental control over water. His abilities arise from an ancient artifact in the shape of a bracelet. Here is a list of his abilities and a description of the situations where players can use them to increase their chances of winning.

High Tide (E) - Signature/Free Ability

Harbor can equip an orb from his artifact to form a wall of water in the targeted direction. Players can press and hold the Fire (left-click) button and move their crosshairs to bend the wall of water as they prefer.

This is a great ability to use while taking control of a site and should preferably not be wasted to take control of insignificant map areas.

Cove (Q) - Basic Ability 1

Harbor can utilize his elemental abilities to conjure a sphere of water that players can deploy at a targeted location. The water sphere works on the same principle as Omen’s smoke, which is a hollow smoke that can block bullets for a short duration with a bulletproof layer.

This ability can be most beneficial to provide cover for planting and defusing the spike. Additionally, the Cove can temporarily block certain angles like Sage’s wall, although only for a short duration.

Cascade (C) - Basic Ability 2

Harbor can use a wall of water that moves forward to a certain distance. Players can reuse the ability keybind to stop it in its current location. The Cascade ability is a narrow version of High Tide with a fixed length. To compensate for this, the wall has a considerable height which is very useful to block double peeks from an elevated location like Ascent's A-Site Rafter.

It is a great tool that can easily block enemy vision and applies a negative buff “slowed” to the enemies. Players can also use this ability to take quick map control by pushing behind it as it moves forward.

Reckoning (X) - Ultimate

Harbor’s ultimate in Valorant is nothing to chuckle at. It is a wide-area type ability that does not have a limit to the enemies it can affect. He can fire the ability in the forward direction, which casts a geyser pool that slowly creeps forward. It concusses all enemies that enter its area of effect and does so repeatedly for the ability's duration.

This is a great ability to flush out enemies from the site, much like Killjoy's Ultimate, Lockdown. But it is more potent as it cannot be shot and broken and can only be evaded by getting out of its way.

Players can use Reckoning in combination with Cascade and High Tide as they can slow down enemies and make them more prone to being hit by the ultimate, making them easy prey to take out.

More spectacular and creative methods will allow players to use Harbor in the game. The Valorant community can expect multiple highlight clips on social media platforms right after its global release.

