Valorant releases official theme song for Harbor

Valorant developers have a unique way of introducing new content. Currently, excitement is high around the addition of a new character. Riot Games has officially announced that an Indian Agent will be joining the title's roster: Varun Batra.

Harbor recently received a dedicated trailer that displays his capabilities and addresses his origin. The clip featured a new, original song for the Agent called RAJA by ARB4, Tienas, and Mangal Suvarnan, which was released today.

Valorant releases RAJA theme song for Harbor

Riot Games understands the importance of regional appeal and cultural representation. It has made a habit of working with artists from the same region as the Agent to release new theme songs. This pattern can be spotted in Jett’s hype and Neon’s theme songs.

The latest inclusion in that list, RAJA, was released for Harbor, an Agent coming to the game on October 18. The song was written by ARB4 and Tanmay Saxena and produced by ARB4. The overall performance credit for the song is given to ARB4, Mangal Suvarnan, Tienas, and Valorant.

The song incorporates the use of multiple traditional instruments along with modern music styles combined with electronic beats. The lyrics are a mixture of English and Hindi, something the whole community can enjoy.

The song depicts Harbor’s origin as well as his confidence as an upcoming Indian Agent. The lyrics speak highly of his ability to take down enemies with his combat skills and newfound water elemental abilities. The name of the song, Raja, means “king.”

The use of Indian classical instruments like sitar, a stringed acoustic instrument, and the flute is distinct even for first-time listeners. The song's structure featuring a Sitar also makes sense since the king’s courts in India were often graced by skilled Sitar players, musicians, and classical singers to facilitate entertainment.

The abilities and details for Harbor have already been revealed, and it is now a waiting game for the community till the Agent is released four days from now. Riot's famous first-person shooter title is also going to receive a new makeover to enhance ease of access as well as immersion.

Valorant fans can find the released theme song on various platforms like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer. The exact timing of the update for the public servers has not been announced by Riot Games.

