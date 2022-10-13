Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: 5 best Agent combinations with Harbor

Harbor is expected to change the Controller meta significantly in Valorant. As Episode 5 Act 3 nears, players are incredibly excited to witness the Indian Agent being added to the roster pool with a variety of abilities. Harbor is set to be introduced in the upcoming Act.

After many Acts, Riot Games decided to add a fifth Controller to the Agent pool. Initially, the playerbase was divided upon hearing the news of an Agent with the codename "MAGE," who is also a Controller, coming to Valorant. Now that Riot has officially announced his arrival, it is a great time to look at his abilities and synergies with other Agents.

This article will point to five of the best Agent combinations with Harbor from Valorant.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best Agents who can synergize their abilities with Harbor in Valorant

5) Harbor and Skye

Harbor could become the perfect Controller for certain sites on Valorant maps. Pairing him and Skye together can make for some fascinating results. Skye excels at gaining intel as an Initiator with Flash and her Trailblazer Wolf.

Players can use Harbor's High Tide wall to slow down hit enemies, and Skye can easily capitalize on those players with her Trailblazer concuss while also dealing a small amount of damage. The slowed and concussed player becomes an easy frag to take for another Duelist or Harbor himself.

4) Harbor and Fade

Fade is an excellent Initiator to pair up with Harbor. As a Controller, Harbor can block plenty of lines of sight with his High Tide, Cascade, and Reckoning Ultimate on the attacking side. Pairing that with Fade's Haunt and Sieze, the attacker duo can not only slow down enemies but also get easy frags.

Fade can also use Prowler on occasion to hunt down an enemy, while Harbor uses his High Tide wall to enter the site. Players hit by the wall will be slowed and lose their vision temporarily due to Fade's Prowler.

3) Harbor and Sova

Harbor can be an extremely efficient Controller on certain maps. Since Sova is seeing a slightly lower pick rate lately, he can be paired with Harbor on these maps to get the best results. Much like Fade, Sova can also recon many areas and reveal enemies.

Players can synergize this with Harbor's walls and Cascade to block opponents' vision while they are detected on the other side of the tide. This makes for a deadly combination, as Sova can also use his Owl Drone to tag enemies while they have no vision on the site.

2) Harbor and Breach

Breach and Harbor can make up for an aggressive combination in Valorant. Breach specializes in aggression when it comes to taking the site by force. His Fault Line and Aftershock are great tools to use on enemies who have already lost lines of sight to Harbor's Cove, Cascade, or the High Tide wall.

Breach's Rolling Thunder Ultimate can also be paired with Harbor's Reckoning Ultimate to back-to-back concuss the enemies as they have no chance to recover. This Ultimate synergy will serve the team for easy frags.

1) Harbor and KAY/O

KAY/O shares multiple utilities from his kit that players can use in perfect combination with Harbor's abilities. KAY/O's NULL/CMD Ultimate can suppress enemies and allow him to play aggressively as he gains the chance to fight again if he gets DBNO'd (Down But Not Out).

Pairing this with the Reckoning Ultimate of Harbor's can help the team get multiple frags in a short period of time before defender rotations. Harbor can also pair his High Tide with KAY/O's ZERO/POINT knife to reveal and suppress enemies while they have little to no idea about the whereabouts of a site.

Harbor can be expected to affect the Controller meta once he is released by Valorant in the next few days. How the Indian Agent serves the roster with his many water abilities is yet to be seen.

Harbor is made for a more balanced meta, so players can use the Agent perfectly for both attacking and defending sides. Judging by his kit, it can be expected that Harbor will be a perfect pick for a lot of players who like to play aggressively. At the same time, Harbor is designed to help his team.

