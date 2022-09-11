Valorant Sova guide: Best double Shock Dart lineups on Bind

Valorant is a game where utilizing one`s abilities correctly can turn the entire match around. An in-depth understanding of the maps and the Agents being played is crucial.

Sova is one of the Agents in Valorant who can remotely contribute to and impact the team`s overall performance. Being an Initiator, knowing lineups can prove to be a key factor between winning or losing.

Utilizing the map structure to Sova`s advantage, players can use multiple lineups to inflict damage on enemies from a safe distance. Bind is the perfect map for the Agent since it has fewer high-rise buildings, a lot of corners, and tight alleys.

It is important to note that the following lineups were performed on low graphics settings.

Valorant Graphics Settings (Image via Riot Games)

This article discusses a few double Shock Dart lineups that can fatally affect the enemy team from a distance in Valorant's Bind.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Valorant Sova's simple and best double Shock Dart lineups on Bind

1) B-Site to B-Short Outside Hookah

B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

For this lineup, players need to position themselves in B-Site and tuck themselves into the shown corner.

B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

For the first Shock Dart, players will need to align the top of the Shock Dart icon (shown in a cricle) on the corner of the roof ledge. Then the ability needs to be deployed with a two bar-charge (shown in a rectangle).

B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

Players need to align the tip of the mouse indicators (shown in a circle) below a wooden pole as shown. The second Shock Dart needs to be deployed with a one bar-charge (shown in a rectangle).

B-Short Outside Hookah (Image via Valorant)

Deploying both darts simultaneously will result in them landing outside Hookah/B-Short (shown in a circle) together.

2) Defender Spawn to A-Site Default Plant

Defender Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

For this lineup, players need to position themselves in Defender Spawn and tuck themselves into the shown corner (shown in a circle).

Defender Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

For the first Shock Dart, players need to align the right end (shown in a circle) of the Heads-Up Display (HUD) Line on the right end of the brick as shown. Then, the ability needs to be deployed with a two bar-charge (shown in a rectangle).

Defender Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

Players need to align the left end of the HUD (shown in a circle) exactly at the border as shown. With a single bar-charge, they need to deploy the second Shock Dart.

A-Site Default Plant (Image via Valorant)

Deploying both the darts consecutively will result in them landing in the A-Site Default Plant (shown in a circle).

3) Defender Spawn to B-Site Default Plant

Defender Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

For this lineup, players will need to find the middle boundary line (shown in a circle) and stand directly in front of it by tucking into the wall.

Defender Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

For the first Shock Dart, players need to position their crosshair at the center of a ledge above (shown in a circle) and deploy the ability with a two bar-charge (shown in a rectangle).

Defender Spawn (Image via Riot Games)

They will then need to align the HP HUD Line (shown in a circle) on the corner of the distant building and deploy the second Shock Dart with a single bar-charge (shown in a rectangle).

B-Site Default Plant (Image via Valorant)

Consecutively deploying both the darts will result in them landing simultaneously on B-Site Default Plant position (shown in a circle).

4) B-Teleporter to B-Site Default Plant

B-Teleporter (Image via Riot Games)

As the name suggests, players will need to tuck themselves into the shown corner at B-Teleporter.

B-Teleporter (Image via Riot Games)

For the first Shock Dart, they will need to align the left circle of the Owl Drone icon (shown in a circle) and deploy the ability with a single bar-charge (shown in a rectangle).

B-Teleporter (Image via Riot Games)

They will need to align the mouse indicator's middle line (shown in a circle) over the flower petal design and deploy the second Shock Dart with a simple left click.

B-Site Default Plant (Image via Valorant)

Consecutively deploying both the darts will result in them landing simultaneously in the B-Site Default Plant position (shown in a circle).

