Valorant Sova's double shock dart lineups on Pearl

Valorant is a playground for many types of players. While some depend on their raw mechanical skills, others prefer to avoid taking head-on fights and play mindfully.

Numerous Agents with the ability to deploy their utilities from a distance gave birth to the concept of lineups in Valorant. The first name that comes to mind is Sova, an Initiator and one of the oldest Agents released along with the game.

Sova's kit includes Owl Drone, Shock Bolt, Recon Bolt, and Hunter's Fury (Ultimate ability). It enables users to safely check and clear areas of the map from a safe distance.

It is important to note that the following lineups were performed in low graphics settings.

Valorant graphics settings (Image via Riot Games)

This article discusses a few double Shock Bolt lineups that can fatally affect the enemy team from a distance on Valorant's Pearl.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Valorant Sova's most deadly double Shock Bolt lineups on Pearl

1) A-Main to A-Site default plant

Pearl's A-Main (Image via Riot Games)

Gamers need to find the above corner in A-main and tuck themselves into it.

Pearl's A-Main arrow attack (Image via Riot Games)

They need to align the top-right corner of the charge bar (marked with a circle). Players must charge one bar (marked with a rectangle) and release the left click to deploy the first Shock Bolt.

Pearl's A-Main crosshair placement (Image via Riot Games)

Users have to align their crosshairs (marked with a circle) as shown. Then with a single bounce (one right click) and one bar charge (marked with a rectangle), they need to deploy the Shock Bolt.

Pearl's A-Site bolt landing (Image via Valorant)

Launching both the Shock Bolts consecutively makes them land directly on the A-Site Default Plant simultaneously, making it a handy post-plant lineup that can secure the round.

2) Mid Connector to A-Site default plant

Pearl's Mid Connector (Image via Riot Games)

For this lineup, gamers need to position themselves in front of the shown corner in Mid Connector near A-Art. They have to tuck themself inside the corner.

Pearl's Mid Connector arrow placement (Image via Riot Games)

Users should align the Owl Drone (shown with a circle) icon near the edge of the wall in the Mid Connector. The Shock Bolt must be deployed with a single bar charge (shown with a rectangle).

Pearl's Mid Connector crosshair placement (Image via Riot Games)

Gamers need to align the bottom left corner of the charge bar on the third ledge of the roof (shown with a circle) and deploy the Shock Bolt with a half-bar charge.

Pearl's A-Site arrow landing (Image via Valorant)

Consecutively deploying both the Shock Bolts will result in both of them landing directly on the A-Site Default Plant, taking out any enemies in that area.

3) Outside B-Tunnel to B-Site default plant

Pearl Outside B-Tunnel (Image via Riot Games)

For this lineup, players need to position themselves directly in front of the shown wall boundary on the wall.

Pearl Outside B-Tunnel's arrow placement (Image via Riot Games)

Users have to align the left corner of the line below the HP count in the marked spot where the roof lining meets the tree (shown with a circle) and deploy the first Shock Bolt with one bar charge (shown with a rectangle).

Pearl Outside B-Tunnel's crosshair placement (Image via Riot Games)

Gamers should align the left diamond below the charge bar on the roof ledge (shown with a circle) and deploy the second Shock Bolt with a simple left click.

Pearl's B-Site arrow landing (Image via Valorant)

Consecutively deploying both the Shock Bolts will result in them landing directly on the B-Site Default Plant area. This can be used to deter the attackers from planting the spike or playing post-plant as an Attacker from Defender Spawn Side.

4) B-Ramp to B-Site Double Radianite boxes plant

Pearl's B-Ramp (Image via Riot Games)

Players need to position themselves in B-Ramp for this lineup.

Pearl B-Ramp's action zone (Image via Riot Games)

After moving to B-Ramp, users should tuck inside the corner and align the edges of the B-Pillar and the wall in front, as shown above.

Pearl B-Ramp's arrow placement (Image via Riot Games)

Gamers must align the HP counter right above the ledge on the left corner of the wall (shown with a circle) and release the Shock Bolt with a two-bar charge (shown with a rectangle).

Pearl B-Ramp's second crosshair placement (Image via Riot Games)

For the second Shock Bolt, readers should aim their crosshair at the edge of the floor where the short wall ends (shown with a circle) and release it with a double bounce (two right clicks) and full charge.

Pearl B-Site's arrow landing (Image via Valorant)

Individuals will need to delay the second Shock Bolt by one second after deploying the first to ensure both the Shock Bolts land near the B-Site Double Radianite boxes simultaneously.

