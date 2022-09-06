How to get candy crosshair in Valorant?

Riot Games' popular tactical first-person shooter, Valorant, is not only about immense competition but also includes some fun elements. Alongside raw aim, crosshair placement, and all things a competitive FPS demand, the game also features exquisite cosmetics and an extremely flexible crosshair curation system for creative minds.

Patch 5.04, in Valorant, added the ability to tweak the horizontal and vertical lines of a crosshair independently. As a result, many new styles have popped up and grown in popularity. One of the favorites happens to be the candy crosshair style, which is definitely worth a try for fans with a sweet tooth.

This article will shed light on the manual crosshair settings required to get the candy crosshair in Valorant, as well as offer its import code for easy implementation.

A complete guide to getting candy crosshair in Valorant

A curious fan would definitely love to venture into the intricate world of Valorant with an eye-catching crosshair style. That said, unique reticle designs may not prove to be the best for accurate aiming and crosshair placement. Hence, a large section of the competitive community prefers to choose a more traditional crosshair style for their placement matches.

The candy crosshair is a style that may not favor players with a competitive mindset. Moreover, readers will need to master placing it on the Range or by playing deathmatch games before participating in the ranked ladder.

That said, the candy crosshair is a unique style one looking to represent their love for sweets in Valorant can employ. To add the aforementioned crosshair design, follow these steps:

Press the ESC key to open the in-game settings.

Head over to the 'Crosshair' tab and then the 'General' tab.

Create a new profile and name it accordingly.

Once done, click on the 'Primary' tab to tweak the default settings as follows:

Crosshair

Colour: Blue / Any color of choice

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3, 2 (Enable independent tuning)

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1,0 (Don't enable independent tuning)

Outer Line Thickness: 4

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Alternatively, one can also use an import code to directly get a pre-set candy crosshair in Valorant. To do so, follow these steps:

Go to the crosshair settings. Choose to create a new profile and name it. Click on the Import Profile Code button (downward-facing arrow icon) and paste the code given below and then click the Import option.

Here's the code that needs to be pasted:

0;P;h;0;0t;5;0l;2;0v;0;0g;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;5;1v;1;1g;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

The new crosshair system also allows players to choose any color for the reticle style. That said, one needs to know the hex code to select a custom color for their crosshairs in the game.

The candy crosshair in Valorant (Image via Crosshair Database)

The candy crosshair lacks the vertical aspect a standard crosshair usually features, and hence, will make it a tad bit difficult to understand its positioning. It is best to avoid using such crosshairs in high-elo lobbies, where players often struggle to keep their aim stable in tight situations.

