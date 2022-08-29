Top 10 unique crosshairs in Valorant (2022): Pokeball, Flappy Bird, Among Us, and more

Patch 5.04 in Valorant turned out to be extremely rewarding for players looking to yield unique crosshair styles. The popular first-person shooter now allows players to save 15 crosshair profiles, tweak the horizontal and vertical lines of the reticle independently, and seamlessly copy or import a crosshair profile.

Following the patch, players have run into plenty of options that opened their doors to create the most intriguing crosshairs. From Pokeballs to Instagram, Valorant's crosshair system has given rise to many unique crossovers. These crosshairs aren't the best for aiming at a target in the game but stand apart in looks.

Below is a list of the top ten unique crosshair styles of all time that players can make use of in Valorant.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Here are the most unique-looking Valorant crosshairs in 2022

jioon🤓 @whoisjioon Introducing the world's first Nerd Crosshair🤓 Introducing the world's first Nerd Crosshair🤓 https://t.co/xmQ6NmO0KA

Each crosshair description below features a code that players can use to import the style as a profile. To do so, one can simply use the "Import profile code" option from the crosshair settings in-game.

10) Flower

Flower Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Players can now play with a crosshair as impeccable and beautiful as a flower. One can choose to change the color of this crosshair for a customized feel.

Gift a flower crosshair to your duo in Valorant using the following code:

0;P;c;6;o;1;d;1;z;4;f;0;m;1;0t;8;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

9) Windmill

Windmill Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

This could be too distracting for a player to focus, but it is undoubtedly one of the most unique crosshairs ever crafted. With movement and firing errors enabled, the crosshair hilariously mimics the movement of a windmill.

To get this crosshair, import the following code:

0;P;c;1;t;6;o;1;d;1;z;6;a;0;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;20;0o;20;0a;1;0m;1;0e;0.1;1t;10;1l;10;1o;40;1a;1;1m;0

8) Reyna Flash

Reyna Flash Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

This is probably the perfect crosshair for Reyna Mains, denoting her other-worldly, highly effective flash. A fun crosshair like this can distract more often than help, but some practice with it will definitely make a notable difference.

Players can get this crosshair by using this code:

0;P;c;6;t;6;o;0.3;f;0;0t;1;0l;5;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;4;1o;5;1a;0.5;1m;0;1f;0

7) Smiley Face

Smiley Face Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant can become stressful during high-elo ranked games, and a smiley face crosshair may be a perfect reminder to stick to smiling all the time.

Import this crosshair to spread happiness:

0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;z;3;a;0;0t;10;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

6) Burger

Burger Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Don't forget to catch your dinner break during gaming weekends with the Burger crosshair. Even though it doesn't look real, it has the structure of a juicy burger, enough for foodies to notice.

Order this crosshair using the following code:

0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

5) Instagram

Instagram Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Players looking to add a splash of social media influence to the game can get the sparkly Instagram logo as a crosshair. Pick this to remind yourself and your teammates spectating you to take a social media break during the round's end/start.

Import the following code for an Instagram crosshair:

0;P;c;6;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;4;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;1;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

4) Among Us

Among Us Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

Players in Valorant can be 'sussy baka' grabbing headshots with an Among Us crosshair. Representing one of the iconic beans, the Among Us crosshair is undoubtedly one of the most fun crosshairs to have in the game.

To get the same, import the following code:

0;P;c;5;t;3;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;4;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;8;1l;3;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

3) Flappy Bird

Flappy Bird Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

One of the most iconic video games of all time, Flappy Bird, has finally made its way into Valorant as a crosshair. While the bird doesn't feature in this crosshair, the infamous vertical green pipes surely do.

To get a Flappy Bird crosshair, import the following code:

0;P;c;8;u;008000FF;t;3;o;1;b;1;0t;4;0l;0;0v;18;0g;1;0o;10;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;0;1v;4;1g;1;1o;7;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

2) Pokeball

Pokeball Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

All Pokemon fans would love to have a reference for their favorite anime inside of Valorant. Pokeballs are what trainers need to catch wild Pokemon and complete their Pokedex.

To get a Pokeball crosshair, simply import the following code:

0;c;1;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;m;1;0t;10;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;1;1o;5;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

1) Nerd Spectacle

Nerd Spectacle Crosshair (Image via Riot Games)

This crosshair is exactly what its name suggests: a spectacle of a design preferred by geeks. The nerd spectacle quickly rose to fame after its creation, which was only possible after the recent update.

To get the nerd spectacle crosshair, use the following code:

0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

Players can easily use the codes stated above to get their desired crosshairs in Valorant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi