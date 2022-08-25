How to get Flappy Bird crosshair in Valorant?

Valorant's global community enjoys playing the game for a variety of reasons. From its exciting modes of matchmaking to its diverse in-game customizations, several reasons have been attributed to the success of the first-person shooter.

The quality-of-life improvements that Riot Games have made over the last two years have provided players with a fairly soothing gaming experience.

One such update (patch 4.05) introduced the crosshair profile code feature, which allows players to convert their crosshair settings into a single code that can be shared with and adopted by anyone in the community.

As a result of these recent improvements in crosshair customization, Valorant players have the option to access several fascinating crosshair designs that can provide them with a fun and immersive experience.

Valorant community discovers crosshair designed to mimic Flappy Bird

With various crosshair customization options coming in recently, the Valorant community didn't hesitate to create some of the most fascinating designs around. From the Instagram logo to a smiley face, the community has seen some of the most absurd crosshair designs known to gamers.

Alexander "Zander" Dituri, the IGL (in-game leader) for the North American Valorant side - Version1 - recently came across a crosshair with quite a unique design, one that is shaped similar to the pipes from the popular mobile game, Flappy Bird.

Valorant players all over the world can effectively adopt the Flappy Bird crosshair by copying the code provided below and importing it in-game.

0;P;c;8;u;008000FF;t;3;o;1;b;1;0t;4;0l;0;0v;18;0g;1;0o;10;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;0;1v;4;1g;1;1o;7;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Flappy Bird is an arcade-style mobile game that was released in May 2013. The game requires players to control a bird as it attempts to fly between several columns of green pipes without touching them.

The game was initially subjected to disappointing reviews from the community. However, it soon rose in popularity. By the end of January 2014, Flappy Bird had emerged as the most downloaded free game in the iOS App Store, earning over $50,000 a day in advertising revenue.

Between 2013 and 2014, Flappy Bird was considered one of the most addictive applications available to the mobile gaming audience, and was hence removed from both Google Play and the iOS App Store in February 2014.

Despite the game's eventual demise, Flappy Bird holds a respectable position within the gaming community and mobile users. Valorant players can relive their memories of playing this arcade-style title by trying out the Flappy Bird crosshair in-game.

How to apply crosshair code in-game

As the first step towards applying a new crosshair code in-game, players must copy their desired crosshair code. They will then have to head over to the Crosshair tab within the in-game settings. From there, players are expected to navigate to the Crosshair Profile tab.

They will then be required to click on the "Import" option on the Crosshair Profile tab and paste the copied crosshair code. Once the aforementioned steps are completed, players can equip the exact in-game crosshair that resembles Flappy Bird. They will also have the freedom to make sufficient tweaks to the crosshair and accentuate their particular style of play.

