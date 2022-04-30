5 most unique and funky Valorant crosshairs to try out in Episode 4 Act 3

Valorant provides players with a variety of options to allow them to create their own unique crosshairs. This feature can be accessed by heading to the game settings and selecting the crosshair section.

A suitable crosshair can help to place an accurate aim on the enemy, and players can get better results when trying to hit their target. However, if a player does have a great aim, crosshairs might not be a huge mandate, and they can use some unique crosshairs to show off their gameplay.

This listicle will provide five crosshairs that are quite functional and look funky at the same time. In-depth settings for each of these listed crosshairs will also be provided so players can replicate them in the game.

Top 5 funky crosshairs to use in Valorant Episode 4 Act 3

The crosshairs settings given in this listicle are taken from the Valorant Crosshair Database and the top five picks are as follows:

1) X-shape crosshair

Why have a plus sign on screen, when a multiply sign is an option (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair Color: Yellow (or depends on user choice)

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 0

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 6

Inner Line Offset: 1

Outer Line: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement error: On

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

2) Shuriken crosshair

Aim dead accurate like a ninja with the shuriken crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair Color: Red (or depends on user choice)

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 0

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Outer Line: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 8

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 0

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

3) Flower crosshair

Make the flowers bloom by hitting headshots (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair Color: Pink (or depends on user choice)

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 4

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: On

Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 8

Inner Line Offset: 2

Outer Line: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 2

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 0

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

4) Church crosses crosshair

Hozier fans will be ecstatic this crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair Color: White (or depends on user choice)

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 0

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 14

Inner Line Thickness: 3

Inner Line Offset: 6

Outer Line: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 9

Outer Line Offset: 12

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 0

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

5) Tactical target crosshair

Players who like traditional crosshairs can try this one (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair Color: Green Yellow(or depends on user choice)

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Outline Thickness: 0

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 5

Inner Line Offset: 2

Outer Line: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 3

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 0

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Note: This article is based on the author's view.

Edited by Mayank Shete