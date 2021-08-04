Best Valorant crosshair settings for beginners in 2021

Having a properly customized crosshair can drastically improve a player’s performance in Valorant.

Riot Games’ competitive FPS Esports has taken over the world as one of the most played games in a year since its launch. Riot’s support for tournaments arranged by small and medium organizers paired with fun-to-play balanced multiplayer support has propelled Valorant to the forefront of the industry.

As an FPS game, the crosshairs are an essential part of the Valorant experience. Riot Games provide a wide range of crosshair customization in Valorant, which can be utilized to tune in the most effective crosshairs and dominate in ranked matches.

Crosshair settings in Valorant

Crosshairs play a vital role in a player’s gameplay. It shows the possible impact location of the bullet. A proper crosshair should be of a color that stands out against all backgrounds and should be a proper size so that it is easily spottable but doesn’t hide the background.

There aren’t any end-all-be-all perfect crosshair settings for all players. It generally depends on a player’s personal choice. The below-mentioned settings are a suggested template for beginners, and players are encouraged to dive into the menu and try out different settings.

General Settings

The General in the Crosshair settings menu defines the general structure. The suggested settings are as follows:

Crosshair Color: Pink

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 0.5

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: On

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On

Disable Crosshair: Off

Inner Lines

The Inner Lines Setting in the crosshair menu defines the initial impact area and helps the player concentrate.

The suggested settings are as follows:

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.8

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: On

Firing Error: On

Outer Lines

The Outer Lines setting in the crosshair menu defines the spread region of a bullet and helps the player control the fire instead of holding down the left trigger.

The suggested settings are as follows:

Outer Line Opacity: 0.25

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: On

Firing Error: On

Crosshair settings of professional players

Each professional Valorant player has their own personal setting for the crosshairs. Here are a few notable settings:

SHROUD’S VALORANT CROSSHAIR

Colour: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: On/1/1

On/1/1 Center dot: Off

Off Inner lines: 1/8/2/5

1/8/2/5 Outer lines: 0/0/0/0

0/0/0/0 Fade/movement/firing error: Off/Off/Off

TENZ’S VALORANT CROSSHAIR

Colour: Cyan

Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Center dot: Off

Off Inner lines: 1/4/2/2

1/4/2/2 Outer lines: 0/0/0/0

0/0/0/0 Fade/movement/firing error: Off/Off/Off

SCREAM’S VALORANT CROSSHAIR

Colour: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: On/1/1

On/1/1 Center dot: On/1/1

On/1/1 Inner lines: 0/0/0/0

0/0/0/0 Outer lines: 0/0/0/0

0/0/0/0 Fade/movement/firing error: Off/Off/Off

HIKO’S VALORANT CROSSHAIR

Colour: Green

Green Outlines: On/1/1

On/1/1 Center dot: On

On Inner lines: 1/2/1/0

1/2/1/0 Outer lines: 1/0/4/2

1/0/4/2 Fade/movement/firing error: Off/Off/On

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

