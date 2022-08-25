Valorant Champions 2022: Complete schedule, tickets, start date, end date, and more

The year-long VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) circuit is finally nearing its conclusion. As preparations for the Valorant Champions 2022 are underway, sixteen teams from all competing regions will convene in Istanbul, Turkey, to fight for the title of world champions.

Teams competing in Champions 2022 will begin their Group Stage fixtures on August 31, 2022. Similar to the Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen, Champions 2022: Istanbul will also welcome a live audience. Fans can witness the new Valorant champions being crowned after the Grand Final matchup on September 18, 2022, live at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul.

Out of the sixteen teams that will compete in the tournament, 12 of them sealed their spot with their performances in various events throughout the year. The remaining four teams qualified after emerging as champions within their region's LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) events.

Here are all the teams that will be flying to Istanbul to compete at Valorant Champions 2022:

OpTiC Gaming (NA #1 seed)

XSET (NA #2 seed)

100 Thieves (NA LCQ winners)

FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA #1 seed)

Fnatic (EMEA #2 seed)

Team Liquid (EMEA LCQ winners)

ZETA DIVISION (Japan #1 seed)

DRX (Korea #1 seed)

LOUD (Brazil #1 seed)

Leviatan (LATAM #1 seed)

KRÜ Esports (SA LCQ winners)

FURIA (SA LCQ runners-up)

Paper Rex (APAC #1 seed)

Xerxia (APAC #2 seed)

BOOM Esports (APAC LCQ winners)

EDward Gaming (East-Asia LCQ winners)

Everything to know about Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul

Format

The tournament will be split into two stages: Groups and Playoffs. In the Group Stage, the sixteen teams will be split into four groups of four teams. Each group will go through a GSL-style double-elimination bracket that sends two teams from each group into the playoffs.

In the playoffs, the eight teams that qualified will compete against each other in a double-elimination bracket once again. The Lower Finals and Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2022 will be held in a best-of-five series whereas the remaining matches will be best-of-threes.

Tickets

Valorant enthusiasts interested in attending the live event can purchase tickets for through Biletix. Prices for the tickets vary from 130 Turkish lira ($7) to 260 Turkish lira ($14), depending on the match and seating.

Complete schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Valorant Champions 2022, as per Riot Games.

Group Stage schedule:

Day 1

Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming: Match A1 - Wednesday, August 31 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST /7.30 pm IST

Match A1 - Wednesday, August 31 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST /7.30 pm IST Leviatan vs Team Liquid: Match C2 - Wednesday, August 31 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 2

ZETA DIVISION vs LOUD: Match B2 - Thursday, September 1 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match B2 - Thursday, September 1 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST OpTic Gaming vs BOOM Esports : Match B1 - Thursday, September 1 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match B1 - Thursday, September 1 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Winner of (A1 vs A2): Match A3 - Thursday, September 1 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 3

DRX vs FURIA: Match D1 - Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match D1 - Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST Fnatic vs 100 Thieves : Match D2 - Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match D2 - Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Winner of (B1 vs B2): Match B3 - Friday, September 2 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 4

XSET vs XERXIA: Match C2 - Saturday, September 3 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match C2 - Saturday, September 3 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST FPX vs KRU Esports : Match C1 - Saturday, September 3 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match C1 - Saturday, September 3 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Winner of (D1 vs D2): Match D3 - Saturday, September 3 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 5

Winner of (C1 vs C2): Match C3 - Sunday, September 4 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match C3 - Sunday, September 4 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST Loser of (A1 vs A2) : Match A4 - Sunday, September 4 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match A4 - Sunday, September 4 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Loser of (B1 vs B2): Match B4 - Sunday, September 4 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 6

Loser of (D1 vs D2): Match D4 - Monday, September 5 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Match D4 - Monday, September 5 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Loser of (C1 vs C2): Match C4 - Monday, September 5 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Dark Day

No matches: Tuesday, September 6

Day 7

Decider (B) - Wednesday, September 7 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Wednesday, September 7 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Decider (A) - Wednesday, September 7 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 8

Decider (D) - Thursday, September 8 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- Thursday, September 8 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Decider (C) - Thursday, September 8 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Playoffs schedule:

Day 9

Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 10

Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- Saturday, September 10 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 11

Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- Sunday, September 11 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 12

Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- Monday, September 12 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 13

Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- Tuesday, September 13 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Dark Days

No matches: Wednesday, September 14 - Thursday, September 15

Day 14

Upper Final - Friday, September 16 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

- Friday, September 16 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Lower Semifinal - Friday, September 16 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 15

Lower Finals - Saturday, September 17 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Day 16

Grand Finals - Sunday, September 18 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world can tune into Valorant Champions 2022 live on Valorant's official handles across Twitch and YouTube. In addition, various renowned streamers and players will be hosting official Valorant watch parties in various languages.

