Valorant Champions 2022 Event pass: A look at all tier rewards

Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world were recently introduced to a variety of changes with the arrival of patch 5.04 on August 23. Although Riot Games didn't release a new map or an Agent with the latest update, Episode 5 Act 2 introduced a new Battlepass, a new skin collection, and a free limited Event Pass.

The Champions Event Pass was released by Riot Games to celebrate the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 tournament. Similar to previous Event Passes such as for Arcane, the Lunar New Year, and others, the Champions Event Pass will provide free in-game cosmetics and Radianite Points to players at the cost of earning XP.

As of August 23, 2022, the Champions Event Pass is live. Players will have time until September 21 to complete the various tiers of missions featured in the Event Pass and avail its valuable rewards.

Valorant Champions 2022 Event Pass will be available for 28 days

The Champions Event Pass was featured in the game as soon as Episode 5 Act 2 went live, with a total of 7 tiers of rewards in it. Once the entire event is completed, players will have access to a spray, a player card, 2 new titles, 2 copies of a gunbuddy, and 20 Radianite Points.

Here are all the rewards that players can redeem upon the completion of each tier of the Champions Pass. For reference, the XP required to complete each tier has also been mentioned.

Tier 1: “Jett Diff” Spray (7,500 XP)

“Jett Diff” Spray (7,500 XP) Tier 2: "Gamer” Title (9,700 XP)

"Gamer” Title (9,700 XP) Tier 3: 10 Radianite Points (12,700 XP)

10 Radianite Points (12,700 XP) Tier 4: “NICE!” Player Card (16,500 XP)

“NICE!” Player Card (16,500 XP) Tier 5: “Potato” Title (21,400 XP)

“Potato” Title (21,400 XP) Tier 6: 10 Radianite Points (27,800 XP)

10 Radianite Points (27,800 XP) Tier 7: “Champions 2022 Dad Hat” Buddy (36,100 XP)

Players have to earn XP through various different methods to complete each tier of the Champions Pass. All 7 tiers of the event will require players to earn a total of 131,700 XP so as to complete the entire event and earn all 7 rewards.

The most common way to earn XP is to play the game as much as possible, to put it plainly. However, each of the various modes of matchmaking have a different method of rewarding XP.

Playing modes like Competitive and Unrated can help players secure the XP required to complete all 7 tiers of the Champions Pass.

Players can also attempt to complete their weekly missions in order to gain the XP required to complete the Champions Pass. All players will receive three missions every week, each of which will provide them with an exorbitant amount of XP at the cost of completing a few simple objectives.

The upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul is the annual conclusion to Riot's VCT circuit. Sixteen teams from various competing regions will convene in Istanbul, Turkey, between August 31 and September 18 to compete amongst themselves and determine the new world champions.

Similar to the Champions Event Pass, Riot Games has also released a Champions 2022 skin collection to celebrate Valorant Champions 2022. This collection features a Phantom skin and a Butterfly Knife, among other accessories. A whopping 50% of the amount Riot Games gains from these skin purchases will be distributed among all participants of the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament.

