Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: All weekly missions 

Valorant's global audience will be introduced to a brand new Battlepass, fresh skin collection, Event Pass and a few quality-of-life changes with the arrival of Episode 5 Act 2. Fans who have been keenly awaiting the new Act can expect it to launch via Patch 5.04, which is scheduled to be released on August 23.

Throughout the new Act, players will have to grind and earn XP to work their way towards completing all 55 tiers of Battlepass rewards. This is where the weekly challenges come in handy. A set of three weekly missions will be available to players all over the world to help them earn relevant XP and various rewards.

According to sources on Twitter, Episode 5 Act 2 of Valorant will have eight weeks of missions that one must complete to earn the XP required for their Battlepass endeavors. Upon completion, players can avail a maximum of 504,000 XP.

All weekly challenges in Valorant's upcoming Episode 5 Act 2

Similar to previous Acts, the new Battlepass will act as a gateway for Valorant gamers to enhance their in-game inventories. Three new skinlines - Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, and Premiere Collision - along with a ton of gun buddies, sprays, player cards and titles will be made available to the playerbase for a relatively low cost.

Players will have to purchase the Battlepass for 1000 VP (Valorant Points) to eventually have access to all of its rewards. However, in addition to the purchase, they will have to dedicate their time towards collecting the XP required to complete each tier of the Battlepass.

Here are all the weekly missions in the upcoming Act:

Week 1

Team defuse/ plant 20 spikes (15120 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (15120 XP)

Use 200 abilities (15120 XP)

Week 2

Get 50 headshots (15120 XP)

Play 150 rounds (15120 XP)

Purchase 100 items (15120 XP)

Week 3

Deal 18000 damage (16800 XP)

Play 10 games (16800 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (16800 XP)

Week 4

Kill 100 enemies (21840 XP)

Play 150 rounds (21840 XP)

Purchase 100 items (21840 XP)

Week 5

Deal 18000 damage (21840 XP)

Team defuse/plant 20 spikes (21840 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (21840 XP)

Week 6

Get 50 headshots (25200 XP)

Play 10 games (25200 XP)

Use 200 abilities (25200 XP)

Week 7

Kill 100 enemies (25200 XP)

Play 150 rounds (25200 XP)

Use 25 ultimates (25200 XP)

Week 8

Deal 18000 damage (26880 XP)

Team defuse/plant 20 spikes (26880 XP)

Play 10 games (26880 XP)

To celebrate the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 tournament, Riot Games will introduce a Champions 2022 Event Pass along with the Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass.

Unlike the Battlepass, this Event Pass will be free of cost and allow players to redeem items like player cards, sprays, titles and RP (Radianite Points). One can utilize the XP gained from their weekly missions to complete the seven tiers of rewards available in the Champions Event Pass.

